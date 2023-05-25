Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 8 cents at $6.0950 a bushel; May corn was up 4.75 cents at $5.8875 a bushel; May oats rose 11.75 cents at $3.4075 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 10.25 cents at $13.2475 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.6627 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .68 cent at $2.0890 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 3.73 cents at $.7732 a pound.