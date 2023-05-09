Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 19.25 cents at $6.28 a bushel; May corn fell 14.25 cents at $6.4050 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.3725 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 15 cents at $14.4950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .17 cent at $1.6215 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .17 cent at $2.0367 a pound; May. lean hogs rose .17 cent at $.7597 a pound.