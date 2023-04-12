Grains, Livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 3.75 cents at $6.7975 a bushel; May corn lost 3 cents at $6.53 a bushel; May oats was down 6 cents at $3.3575 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.75 cents at 14.98 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.13 cents at $1.7330 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.35 cents at $2.0275 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.7300 a pound.