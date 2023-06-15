Grains higher, Livstock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 10.50 cents at $6.4350 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3 cents at $6.1725 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 22.75 cents at $4.03 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 28 cents at $14.1875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.53 cents at $1.7737 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 6.28 cents at $2.3312 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 6.42 cents at $.9377 a pound.