Grains mixed, Livstock lower.

d

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 9.50 cents at $6.0525 a bushel; May corn was up 13 cents at $6.37 a bushel; May oats gained 4.50 cents at $3.0450 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 14.75 cents at $14.46 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell .62 cent at $1.6485 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 1.40 cents at $2.1050 a pound; May. lean hogs was off .23 cent at $.7887 a pound.