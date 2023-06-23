Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 16.75 cents at $7.2550 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 29 cents at $6.3350 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 12.25 cents at $3.8375 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 10.25 cents at $14.8875 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .57 cent at $1.7762 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 5.97 cents at $2.3447 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .15 cent at $.9312 a pound.