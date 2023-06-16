Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 48.50 cents at $6.92 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 18.75 cents at $6.36 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 4 cents at $4.07 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 42.50 cents at $14.6125 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.7775 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.58 cents at $2.3470 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .37 cent at $.9340 a pound.