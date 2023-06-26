Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. gained 16.75 cents at $7.4225 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 8.75 cents at $6.4225 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 8.50 cents at $3.9225 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 27.75 cents at $15.1650 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .07 cent at $1.7755 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.72 cents at $2.3275 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 1.30 cents at $.9442 a pound.