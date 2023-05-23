Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 5.75 cents at $6.1450 a bushel; May corn was up 2.25 cents at $5.74 a bushel; May oats was off 8.75 cents at $3.1725 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 15 cents at $13.2175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.6460 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.57 cents at $2.0757 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 2.03 cents at $.8005 a pound.