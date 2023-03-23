AP NEWS
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

March 23, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May663675½657¼663½
Jul675686½669¼675
Sep685½696¾680¾686¼
Dec701711½697702¾+1¾
Mar712722¼708¼713¾+1¼
May715¾724¾712¼717¾+1¼
Jul697705½694¼700+1½
Sep701703701703+5
Dec709712¾704½708½+4
Est. sales 77,066. Wed.'s sales 155,669
Wed.'s open int 381,492, up 11,195
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May633644627¼631¼—2¼
Jul611619¾607½610¾—1
Sep560566¼557¼559¾—2
Dec552¾558½549½552¼—2¼
Mar561567558½561¼—2
May567572564566¾—1¾
Jul568¾573¾566569¼—1¼
Sep544549½543¾545½¼
Dec534539¾531½537¾+1¾
Mar539¾543538¾543¼
Dec493¼493¼491492
Dec472½472½472½472½½
Est. sales 291,272. Wed.'s sales 326,983
Wed.'s open int 1,358,431, up 9,059
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May357½368¾356¾360—2½
Jul351¾362351¾355½—1¾
Sep360¼362355355—5¼
Dec374374364¾365—3½
Est. sales 567. Wed.'s sales 465
Wed.'s open int 4,422
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May14501454¼1415¼1422¼—26¼
Jul142614311393¾1401½—23½
Aug1379¼1383½1347¾1356—22
Sep1306¼1310¼12781288—16¾
Nov1273¼1278½12501258¾—13¾
Jan1278½1283¼1256¼1265—13
Mar1272¾1280¼12551263—12¼
May1274½1279½12601265¾—11½
Jul1275¼1275½1263¾1263¾—16¼
Sep1232½1232½1232½1232½—5½
Nov1224¼12321205½1206—17¼
Jan1233¾1233¾1233¾1233¾+9¼
Est. sales 253,214. Wed.'s sales 289,943
Wed.'s open int 704,040, up 7,760
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May54.5654.7751.2851.94—2.70
Jul54.6954.9251.5052.17—2.58
Aug54.2454.4651.2451.84—2.46
Sep53.8153.9250.8851.47—2.36
Oct53.1453.3450.4751.05—2.25
Dec53.0453.1250.2750.78—2.24
Jan52.9052.9050.2950.83—2.03
Mar52.1552.1750.3850.93—1.84
May52.1052.1051.1751.31—1.48
Jul52.0552.0551.0951.09—1.73
Aug52.5052.5051.2851.28—1.41
Sep51.9051.9050.4650.46—2.04
Oct51.5551.5751.0151.01—1.21
Dec51.5051.5050.8750.87—1.31
Jan50.7050.7050.7050.70—1.37
Mar51.1551.1551.1551.15—.72
Est. sales 169,219. Wed.'s sales 146,493
Wed.'s open int 455,401
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May453.10455.30438.50440.60—11.00
Jul447.80450.40434.70436.90—10.00
Aug436.30438.90426.40427.20—8.40
Sep420.90424.80413.30413.90—6.90
Oct409.50412.20403.30403.50—5.80
Dec406.40409.30400.40400.40—5.80
Jan400.70402.90395.50395.50—5.20
Mar390.50392.50386.40386.60—3.80
May384.60386.80382.50382.50—1.90
Jul383.00383.00380.40380.40—2.10
Aug379.00379.00375.00375.00—3.70
Sep370.30370.30370.30370.30—3.70
Est. sales 153,688. Wed.'s sales 136,224
Wed.'s open int 427,558
