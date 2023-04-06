BC-Merc Money,

April 6, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thursday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|BRITISH POUND
|62,500 pounds, $ per pound
|Apr
|1.2493
|1.2515
|1.2447
|1.2447
|—
|10
|May
|1.2500
|1.2520
|1.2444
|1.2457
|—
|8
|Jun
|1.2522
|1.2532
|1.2451
|1.2462
|—
|11
|Sep
|1.2538
|1.2538
|1.2477
|1.2484
|Dec
|1.2500
|1.2500
|1.2461
|1.2461
|—
|26
|Mar
|1.1947
|1.2458
|1.1947
|1.2458
|—
|26
|Est. sales 90,145.
|Wed.'s sales 90,236
|Wed.'s open int 227,655,
|up 2,965
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|100,000 dollars, $ per Cdn. dlr
|Apr
|.7439
|.7449
|.7411
|.7411
|—
|13
|May
|.7452
|.7452
|.7424
|.7424
|—
|3
|Jun
|.7445
|.7458
|.7423
|.7423
|—
|8
|Sep
|.7441
|.7456
|.7440
|.7442
|+
|1
|Dec
|.7457
|.7457
|.7445
|.7445
|—
|5
|Mar
|.7472
|.7472
|.7453
|.7453
|—
|3
|Est. sales 63,141.
|Wed.'s sales 63,180
|Wed.'s open int 165,904
|JAPANESE YEN
|12.5 million yen, $ per 100 yen
|Apr
|.7608
|.7671
|.7602
|.7603
|+
|4
|May
|.7656
|.7702
|.7633
|.7633
|+
|2
|Jun
|.7675
|.7742
|.7668
|.7668
|—
|2
|Sep
|.7797
|.7841
|.7767
|.7767
|—
|4
|Dec
|.7902
|.7902
|.7875
|.7875
|+
|7
|Est. sales 155,610.
|Wed.'s sales 156,177
|Wed.'s open int 178,633
|SWISS FRANC
|125,000 francs, $ per franc
|Jun
|1.1124
|1.1202
|1.1103
|1.1138
|—
|6
|Sep
|1.1230
|1.1280
|1.1224
|1.1224
|—
|22
|Est. sales 20,462.
|Wed.'s sales 20,470
|Wed.'s open int 37,509,
|up 332
|AUSTRAL. DOLLAR
|100,000 dollars, $ per A $
|Apr
|.6762
|.6773
|.6681
|.6681
|May
|.6767
|.6780
|.6688
|.6689
|Jun
|.6772
|.6798
|.6690
|.6690
|—
|8
|Sep
|.6790
|.6790
|.6720
|.6720
|Dec
|.6807
|.6807
|.6716
|.6716
|—
|20
|Est. sales 89,662.
|Wed.'s sales 89,996
|Wed.'s open int 154,846,
|up 3,604
|MEXICAN PESO
|500,000 pesos, $ per peso
|Apr
|.054990
|.054990
|.054380
|.054380
|—
|380
|May
|.054950
|.055080
|.054380
|.054380
|—80
|Jun
|.054390
|.054500
|.053610
|.054040
|—
|70
|Est. sales 68,069.
|Wed.'s sales 68,116
|Wed.'s open int 253,923,
|up 3,520
|EURO FUTURES
|125,000 Euros, $ per Euro
|Apr
|1.0970
|1.0970
|1.0899
|1.0926
|—
|10
|May
|1.0982
|1.0987
|1.0923
|1.0947
|—
|7
|Jun
|1.0998
|1.1012
|1.0934
|1.0966
|—
|9
|Sep
|1.1049
|1.1054
|1.0986
|1.1011
|—
|10
|Dec
|1.1073
|1.1073
|1.1016
|1.1016
|—
|40
|Est. sales 173,017.
|Wed.'s sales 173,481
|Wed.'s open int 748,218,
|up 1,123