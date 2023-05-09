May 9, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|628
|628
|628
|628
|—13
|Jul
|653¼
|653¾
|633
|637¼
|—16¾
|Sep
|665¼
|665¼
|645¼
|649¼
|—16¾
|Dec
|683
|683
|662½
|666¼
|—16¾
|Mar
|690½
|691¼
|674
|678¼
|—15¼
|May
|694¼
|695¾
|680
|685
|—13½
|Jul
|693¾
|694¾
|680½
|685¼
|—12¾
|Sep
|699½
|705
|691¼
|696
|—12
|Dec
|716¼
|716¼
|705¾
|711
|—12¼
|Est. sales 79,402.
|Mon.'s sales 108,006
|Mon.'s open int 368,597
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|654¾
|654¾
|639½
|642½
|—14
|Jul
|595
|595
|581
|583½
|—13
|Sep
|531
|531¼
|516¼
|517
|—15¾
|Dec
|527½
|528
|516¼
|516¾
|—13
|Mar
|537½
|537½
|526¼
|526¾
|—12¼
|May
|542
|542
|532¾
|533¼
|—11½
|Jul
|545
|545
|536¼
|536¾
|—11
|Sep
|518¼
|518¼
|514½
|515
|—7¼
|Dec
|513¼
|513¼
|507½
|510¼
|—5
|Mar
|516¾
|518½
|516¾
|518½
|—3¾
|Jul
|522
|522
|520½
|520½
|—4¾
|Dec
|476¼
|477
|473¾
|473¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 250,687.
|Mon.'s sales 257,977
|Mon.'s open int 1,259,705,
|up 8,590
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|334¾
|340
|331¾
|336¾
|—2½
|Sep
|337
|340¼
|336½
|339¾
|—1
|Dec
|348½
|348½
|344¾
|346
|—2¾
|Est. sales 410.
|Mon.'s sales 1,057
|Mon.'s open int 4,737
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1467¾
|1467¾
|1448¾
|1452¼
|—16½
|Jul
|1432¼
|1432½
|1410½
|1413¼
|—20½
|Aug
|1363¾
|1364½
|1343¾
|1345½
|—20
|Sep
|1289¼
|1289¼
|1270¼
|1273¾
|—17¾
|Nov
|1271½
|1271½
|1250½
|1253
|—19½
|Jan
|1278
|1278½
|1260½
|1262¾
|—18½
|Mar
|1279½
|1279½
|1264
|1266
|—16½
|May
|1281½
|1282½
|1270
|1271½
|—15¼
|Jul
|1285
|1285¼
|1273½
|1274¾
|—14½
|Aug
|1266
|1266
|1266
|1266
|—11
|Nov
|1230
|1230
|1218¾
|1220½
|—13
|May
|1206¾
|1206¾
|1206¾
|1206¾
|—10½
|Jul
|1213
|1213
|1213
|1213
|—9
|Est. sales 136,648.
|Mon.'s sales 162,002
|Mon.'s open int 614,942,
|up 5,226
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|53.65
|53.97
|52.79
|52.95
|—.70
|Aug
|53.40
|53.65
|52.50
|52.69
|—.68
|Sep
|52.98
|53.21
|52.10
|52.31
|—.67
|Oct
|52.48
|52.68
|51.58
|51.81
|—.67
|Dec
|52.19
|52.35
|51.24
|51.41
|—.73
|Jan
|51.78
|52.12
|51.01
|51.17
|—.78
|Mar
|51.58
|51.86
|50.78
|50.91
|—.84
|May
|51.41
|51.69
|50.63
|50.81
|—.82
|Jul
|51.48
|51.58
|50.58
|50.70
|—.87
|Aug
|51.38
|51.38
|51.38
|51.38
|Oct
|50.75
|50.75
|50.75
|50.75
|Dec
|50.68
|50.68
|50.60
|50.60
|—.08
|Dec
|50.06
|50.06
|50.06
|50.06
|—.07
|Est. sales 90,497.
|Mon.'s sales 123,328
|Mon.'s open int 482,731,
|up 2,119
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|420.40
|420.40
|419.00
|419.00
|—6.50
|Jul
|426.90
|426.90
|418.80
|419.90
|—7.00
|Aug
|419.40
|419.50
|412.90
|413.90
|—6.00
|Sep
|407.80
|407.80
|402.20
|403.20
|—5.50
|Oct
|398.60
|398.70
|393.30
|394.10
|—5.70
|Dec
|396.60
|397.40
|391.40
|392.10
|—5.80
|Jan
|394.10
|394.20
|389.40
|389.90
|—5.70
|Mar
|387.90
|388.10
|384.00
|384.40
|—5.60
|May
|383.40
|383.50
|380.60
|380.60
|—5.80
|Jul
|384.00
|384.00
|379.40
|379.40
|—6.00
|Sep
|375.00
|375.30
|374.80
|375.00
|—3.70
|Oct
|369.80
|369.80
|369.80
|369.80
|—3.20
|Dec
|368.50
|369.20
|368.50
|368.50
|—4.40
|Dec
|360.00
|360.00
|360.00
|360.00
|—1.50
|Est. sales 80,136.
|Mon.'s sales 93,442
|Mon.'s open int 444,745,
|up 2,915