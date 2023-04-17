AP NEWS
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

April 17, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May686¼695¾674½694¼+11¾
Jul695706¾685¼705+12½
Sep705½716½695¼715¼+13¼
Dec720732711½730¾+13
Mar730741723¼740+12½
May728½740728½740+10½
Jul712½726½711725½+10½
Sep720¾720¾720¾720¾+3½
Dec733733733733+9½
Est. sales 195,055. Fri.'s sales 179,480
Fri.'s open int 391,830, up 7,243
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May666675662¼675+8¾
Jul635641631640¾+5
Sep567¼573½565¾573¼+5½
Dec559¾566558¼565½+5½
Mar568¼574¼566¾573¾+5½
May573578¾572578½+5
Jul575580573½580+5
Sep551553¾551553¾+4¾
Dec540544¾538544¼+4½
Mar550½550½550¼550¼+3¾
Jul550550550550+1¼
Dec495496½495496½+3½
Est. sales 384,385. Fri.'s sales 341,414
Fri.'s open int 1,342,752, up 11,446
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May338341337½340¾+4¾
Jul333½335¾332¾334½+2½
Sep339¾339¾339¾339¾+3½
Dec350351350350¼+3¾
Est. sales 523. Fri.'s sales 523
Fri.'s open int 4,984, up 53
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1500½1518½1496¼1517¾+17¼
Jul14681487¼1463¾1486½+19¼
Aug1417¾1432¼1411¼1431¾+16¼
Sep1334½134813301347¾+13¼
Nov1300¾1313¼12971312¾+11¼
Jan13061319¾1304½1319½+11¾
Mar13001312¾1299½1312¾+10
May1303¾1314¾1301¾1314½+9¾
Jul1304¾13151304¾1314¼+7¼
Nov1233½1242½12321242¼+7½
Est. sales 269,425. Fri.'s sales 233,815
Fri.'s open int 692,262
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May53.7554.6353.3654.49+.83
Jul53.8254.7353.4854.62+.85
Aug53.6354.4653.3554.35+.77
Sep53.3054.1153.0654.00+.72
Oct52.9353.6152.6853.40+.54
Dec52.7053.3852.3653.16+.53
Jan52.2953.1652.2952.96+.50
Mar52.2953.0652.2952.83+.46
May52.8652.8852.4452.78+.44
Jul53.0053.0252.6752.67+.32
Dec52.4952.5151.9651.96+.21
Est. sales 132,049. Fri.'s sales 119,550
Fri.'s open int 489,074, up 2,821
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May459.70466.20457.30465.60+5.90
Jul456.70463.40454.50462.60+5.80
Aug446.00451.20444.10450.40+3.90
Sep429.00433.10428.00432.70+2.30
Oct414.80419.10414.70418.90+2.20
Dec413.40416.60412.10416.20+2.40
Jan408.40412.60407.70412.10+2.50
Mar398.80402.90398.40402.50+3.10
May393.00397.50393.00397.10+3.50
Jul393.00396.30393.00396.30+4.20
Aug389.80393.00389.80393.00+4.50
Sep386.80388.80386.80388.80+4.60
Oct382.90382.90382.90382.90+4.90
Dec382.00382.00382.00382.00+5.00
Est. sales 151,764. Fri.'s sales 133,565
Fri.'s open int 445,805, up 5,993
