May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|CATTLE
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jun
|166.60
|167.45
|166.00
|167.30
|+1.20
|Aug
|164.65
|164.87
|163.65
|164.77
|+.65
|Oct
|168.75
|169.12
|168.05
|169.02
|+.65
|Dec
|172.72
|172.92
|171.90
|172.85
|+.50
|Feb
|176.80
|176.97
|176.05
|176.87
|+.37
|Apr
|179.90
|180.05
|179.30
|179.97
|+.30
|Jun
|175.25
|175.47
|174.75
|175.37
|+.25
|Aug
|174.00
|174.00
|173.42
|173.87
|+.30
|Oct
|176.87
|176.87
|176.25
|176.50
|+.38
|Est. sales 53,387.
|Wed.'s sales 71,106
|Wed.'s open int 328,058
|FEEDER CATTLE
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|208.85
|209.20
|208.67
|208.97
|Aug
|234.67
|235.50
|232.75
|234.70
|+.18
|Sep
|238.00
|238.80
|236.05
|238.07
|+.45
|Oct
|239.57
|240.72
|238.07
|240.05
|+.48
|Nov
|240.52
|241.02
|238.50
|240.27
|+.22
|Jan
|239.15
|239.62
|237.40
|238.67
|+.12
|Mar
|239.32
|240.22
|238.42
|239.30
|+.08
|Apr
|241.72
|241.72
|240.90
|241.50
|Est. sales 12,744.
|Wed.'s sales 15,292
|Wed.'s open int 65,881,
|up 365
|HOGS,LEAN
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jun
|79.15
|79.25
|77.02
|77.65
|—2.15
|Jul
|80.17
|80.25
|77.00
|77.25
|—3.57
|Aug
|79.67
|79.70
|76.62
|76.95
|—3.45
|Oct
|72.90
|72.90
|70.95
|71.20
|—2.20
|Dec
|70.25
|70.40
|69.07
|69.47
|—1.38
|Feb
|75.50
|75.57
|74.32
|74.95
|—1.00
|Apr
|80.45
|80.50
|79.50
|80.05
|—.80
|May
|85.20
|—.85
|Jun
|90.85
|91.02
|90.02
|90.40
|—.60
|Jul
|90.50
|90.82
|90.30
|90.60
|—.55
|Aug
|89.70
|90.00
|89.50
|90.00
|—.27
|Oct
|79.75
|—.85
|Est. sales 60,861.
|Wed.'s sales 55,315
|Wed.'s open int 234,826,
|up 1,811
|PORK BELLIES
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|No open contracts.