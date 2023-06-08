June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|788
|807¼
|782
|804¾
|+16¾
|Sep
|786¼
|806¼
|780¼
|803¾
|+17¾
|Dec
|784
|804¾
|778½
|802½
|+18½
|Mar
|778¼
|800
|775½
|798
|+18½
|May
|778
|791½
|772¾
|789½
|+17
|Jul
|750¾
|767½
|750¾
|767½
|+15¼
|Sep
|758½
|765¾
|758½
|765¾
|+14¾
|Dec
|755¾
|769½
|755¾
|769½
|+14½
|Mar
|763¾
|+14
|May
|739
|+14
|Jul
|714¾
|+14
|Est. sales 57,525.
|Wed.'s sales 73,998
|Wed.'s open int 189,330