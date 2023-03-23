AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Merc Early

March 23, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
CATTLE
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Apr162.47162.50161.87161.97—.33
Jun155.85156.10155.45155.55—.35
Aug155.90156.05155.52155.60—.37
Oct160.17160.25159.92160.00—.27
Dec165.30165.35165.12165.17—.30
Feb168.87169.00168.67168.75—.22
Apr171.50171.72171.37171.45—.20
Jun167.47167.52167.47167.47—.08
Aug166.32166.32166.32166.32—.18
Est. sales 13,606. Wed.'s sales 75,710
Wed.'s open int 312,142
FEEDER CATTLE
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar188.00188.97188.00188.67+.42
Apr194.20195.00193.77194.50+.13
May198.77198.87197.80198.32—.45
Aug214.75214.92213.87214.72+.15
Sep217.80218.15217.17217.95+.18
Oct219.92220.35219.37220.35+.25
Nov220.70221.35220.70221.20—.17
Jan219.57219.57219.42219.42+.35
Est. sales 6,324. Wed.'s sales 15,593
Wed.'s open int 58,719, up 1,064
HOGS,LEAN
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Apr76.0776.0775.1275.75—.32
May83.0083.0081.9282.75—.50
Jun89.2289.4087.8088.37—.98
Jul91.3591.4090.0090.67—.73
Aug91.7291.7590.4290.95—.87
Oct81.6081.7080.3780.95—.65
Dec76.4576.4575.3276.00—.52
Feb79.6079.8078.8279.37—.58
Apr83.7083.7082.4582.87—.83
Est. sales 22,277. Wed.'s sales 46,844
Wed.'s open int 222,694, up 2,428
PORK BELLIES
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
No open contracts.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.