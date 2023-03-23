March 23, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Early
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|CATTLE
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Apr
|162.47
|162.50
|161.87
|161.97
|—.33
|Jun
|155.85
|156.10
|155.45
|155.55
|—.35
|Aug
|155.90
|156.05
|155.52
|155.60
|—.37
|Oct
|160.17
|160.25
|159.92
|160.00
|—.27
|Dec
|165.30
|165.35
|165.12
|165.17
|—.30
|Feb
|168.87
|169.00
|168.67
|168.75
|—.22
|Apr
|171.50
|171.72
|171.37
|171.45
|—.20
|Jun
|167.47
|167.52
|167.47
|167.47
|—.08
|Aug
|166.32
|166.32
|166.32
|166.32
|—.18
|Est. sales 13,606.
|Wed.'s sales 75,710
|Wed.'s open int 312,142
|FEEDER CATTLE
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|188.00
|188.97
|188.00
|188.67
|+.42
|Apr
|194.20
|195.00
|193.77
|194.50
|+.13
|May
|198.77
|198.87
|197.80
|198.32
|—.45
|Aug
|214.75
|214.92
|213.87
|214.72
|+.15
|Sep
|217.80
|218.15
|217.17
|217.95
|+.18
|Oct
|219.92
|220.35
|219.37
|220.35
|+.25
|Nov
|220.70
|221.35
|220.70
|221.20
|—.17
|Jan
|219.57
|219.57
|219.42
|219.42
|+.35
|Est. sales 6,324.
|Wed.'s sales 15,593
|Wed.'s open int 58,719,
|up 1,064
|HOGS,LEAN
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Apr
|76.07
|76.07
|75.12
|75.75
|—.32
|May
|83.00
|83.00
|81.92
|82.75
|—.50
|Jun
|89.22
|89.40
|87.80
|88.37
|—.98
|Jul
|91.35
|91.40
|90.00
|90.67
|—.73
|Aug
|91.72
|91.75
|90.42
|90.95
|—.87
|Oct
|81.60
|81.70
|80.37
|80.95
|—.65
|Dec
|76.45
|76.45
|75.32
|76.00
|—.52
|Feb
|79.60
|79.80
|78.82
|79.37
|—.58
|Apr
|83.70
|83.70
|82.45
|82.87
|—.83
|Est. sales 22,277.
|Wed.'s sales 46,844
|Wed.'s open int 222,694,
|up 2,428
|PORK BELLIES
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|No open contracts.