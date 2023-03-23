March 23, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|663
|675½
|657¼
|663
|—
|½
|Jul
|675
|686½
|669¼
|675
|+¼
|Sep
|685½
|696¾
|680¾
|686¼
|+¾
|Dec
|701
|711½
|697
|702¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|712
|722¼
|708¼
|713¾
|+1¼
|May
|715¾
|724¾
|712¼
|717¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|697
|705½
|694¼
|700
|+1½
|Sep
|701
|703
|701
|703
|+5
|Dec
|709
|712¾
|704½
|708½
|+4
|Est. sales 77,066.
|Wed.'s sales 155,669
|Wed.'s open int 381,492,
|up 11,195
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|633
|644
|627¼
|631¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|611
|619¾
|607½
|610¾
|—1
|Sep
|560
|566¼
|557¼
|559¾
|—2
|Dec
|552¾
|558½
|549½
|552¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|561
|567
|558½
|561¼
|—2
|May
|567
|572
|564
|566¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|568¾
|573¾
|566
|569¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|544
|549½
|543¾
|545½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|534
|539¾
|531½
|537¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|539¾
|543
|538¾
|543
|—
|¼
|Dec
|493¼
|493¼
|491
|492
|Dec
|472½
|472½
|472½
|472½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 291,272.
|Wed.'s sales 326,983
|Wed.'s open int 1,358,431,
|up 9,059
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|357½
|368¾
|356¾
|360
|—2½
|Jul
|351¾
|362
|351¾
|355½
|—1¾
|Sep
|360¼
|362
|355
|355
|—5¼
|Dec
|374
|374
|364¾
|365
|—3½
|Est. sales 567.
|Wed.'s sales 465
|Wed.'s open int 4,422
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1450
|1454¼
|1415¼
|1422¼
|—26¼
|Jul
|1426
|1431
|1393¾
|1401½
|—23½
|Aug
|1379¼
|1383½
|1347¾
|1356
|—22
|Sep
|1306¼
|1310¼
|1278
|1288
|—16¾
|Nov
|1273¼
|1278½
|1250
|1258¾
|—13¾
|Jan
|1278½
|1283¼
|1256¼
|1265
|—13
|Mar
|1272¾
|1280¼
|1255
|1263
|—12¼
|May
|1274½
|1279½
|1260
|1265¾
|—11½
|Jul
|1275¼
|1275½
|1263¾
|1263¾
|—16¼
|Sep
|1232½
|1232½
|1232½
|1232½
|—5½
|Nov
|1224¼
|1232
|1205½
|1206
|—17¼
|Jan
|1233¾
|1233¾
|1233¾
|1233¾
|+9¼
|Est. sales 253,214.
|Wed.'s sales 289,943
|Wed.'s open int 704,040,
|up 7,760
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|54.56
|54.77
|51.28
|51.94
|—2.70
|Jul
|54.69
|54.92
|51.50
|52.17
|—2.58
|Aug
|54.24
|54.46
|51.24
|51.84
|—2.46
|Sep
|53.81
|53.92
|50.88
|51.47
|—2.36
|Oct
|53.14
|53.34
|50.47
|51.05
|—2.25
|Dec
|53.04
|53.12
|50.27
|50.78
|—2.24
|Jan
|52.90
|52.90
|50.29
|50.83
|—2.03
|Mar
|52.15
|52.17
|50.38
|50.93
|—1.84
|May
|52.10
|52.10
|51.17
|51.31
|—1.48
|Jul
|52.05
|52.05
|51.09
|51.09
|—1.73
|Aug
|52.50
|52.50
|51.28
|51.28
|—1.41
|Sep
|51.90
|51.90
|50.46
|50.46
|—2.04
|Oct
|51.55
|51.57
|51.01
|51.01
|—1.21
|Dec
|51.50
|51.50
|50.87
|50.87
|—1.31
|Jan
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|50.70
|—1.37
|Mar
|51.15
|51.15
|51.15
|51.15
|—.72
|Est. sales 169,219.
|Wed.'s sales 146,493
|Wed.'s open int 455,401
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|453.10
|455.30
|438.50
|440.60
|—11.00
|Jul
|447.80
|450.40
|434.70
|436.90
|—10.00
|Aug
|436.30
|438.90
|426.40
|427.20
|—8.40
|Sep
|420.90
|424.80
|413.30
|413.90
|—6.90
|Oct
|409.50
|412.20
|403.30
|403.50
|—5.80
|Dec
|406.40
|409.30
|400.40
|400.40
|—5.80
|Jan
|400.70
|402.90
|395.50
|395.50
|—5.20
|Mar
|390.50
|392.50
|386.40
|386.60
|—3.80
|May
|384.60
|386.80
|382.50
|382.50
|—1.90
|Jul
|383.00
|383.00
|380.40
|380.40
|—2.10
|Aug
|379.00
|379.00
|375.00
|375.00
|—3.70
|Sep
|370.30
|370.30
|370.30
|370.30
|—3.70
|Est. sales 153,688.
|Wed.'s sales 136,224
|Wed.'s open int 427,558