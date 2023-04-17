April 17, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|686¼
|695¾
|674½
|694¼
|+11¾
|Jul
|695
|706¾
|685¼
|705
|+12½
|Sep
|705½
|716½
|695¼
|715¼
|+13¼
|Dec
|720
|732
|711½
|730¾
|+13
|Mar
|730
|741
|723¼
|740
|+12½
|May
|728½
|740
|728½
|740
|+10½
|Jul
|712½
|726½
|711
|725½
|+10½
|Sep
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|+3½
|Dec
|733
|733
|733
|733
|+9½
|Est. sales 195,055.
|Fri.'s sales 179,480
|Fri.'s open int 391,830,
|up 7,243
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|666
|675
|662¼
|675
|+8¾
|Jul
|635
|641
|631
|640¾
|+5
|Sep
|567¼
|573½
|565¾
|573¼
|+5½
|Dec
|559¾
|566
|558¼
|565½
|+5½
|Mar
|568¼
|574¼
|566¾
|573¾
|+5½
|May
|573
|578¾
|572
|578½
|+5
|Jul
|575
|580
|573½
|580
|+5
|Sep
|551
|553¾
|551
|553¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|540
|544¾
|538
|544¼
|+4½
|Mar
|550½
|550½
|550¼
|550¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|550
|550
|550
|550
|+1¼
|Dec
|495
|496½
|495
|496½
|+3½
|Est. sales 384,385.
|Fri.'s sales 341,414
|Fri.'s open int 1,342,752,
|up 11,446
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|338
|341
|337½
|340¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|333½
|335¾
|332¾
|334½
|+2½
|Sep
|339¾
|339¾
|339¾
|339¾
|+3½
|Dec
|350
|351
|350
|350¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 523.
|Fri.'s sales 523
|Fri.'s open int 4,984,
|up 53
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1500½
|1518½
|1496¼
|1517¾
|+17¼
|Jul
|1468
|1487¼
|1463¾
|1486½
|+19¼
|Aug
|1417¾
|1432¼
|1411¼
|1431¾
|+16¼
|Sep
|1334½
|1348
|1330
|1347¾
|+13¼
|Nov
|1300¾
|1313¼
|1297
|1312¾
|+11¼
|Jan
|1306
|1319¾
|1304½
|1319½
|+11¾
|Mar
|1300
|1312¾
|1299½
|1312¾
|+10
|May
|1303¾
|1314¾
|1301¾
|1314½
|+9¾
|Jul
|1304¾
|1315
|1304¾
|1314¼
|+7¼
|Nov
|1233½
|1242½
|1232
|1242¼
|+7½
|Est. sales 269,425.
|Fri.'s sales 233,815
|Fri.'s open int 692,262
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|53.75
|54.63
|53.36
|54.49
|+.83
|Jul
|53.82
|54.73
|53.48
|54.62
|+.85
|Aug
|53.63
|54.46
|53.35
|54.35
|+.77
|Sep
|53.30
|54.11
|53.06
|54.00
|+.72
|Oct
|52.93
|53.61
|52.68
|53.40
|+.54
|Dec
|52.70
|53.38
|52.36
|53.16
|+.53
|Jan
|52.29
|53.16
|52.29
|52.96
|+.50
|Mar
|52.29
|53.06
|52.29
|52.83
|+.46
|May
|52.86
|52.88
|52.44
|52.78
|+.44
|Jul
|53.00
|53.02
|52.67
|52.67
|+.32
|Dec
|52.49
|52.51
|51.96
|51.96
|+.21
|Est. sales 132,049.
|Fri.'s sales 119,550
|Fri.'s open int 489,074,
|up 2,821
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|459.70
|466.20
|457.30
|465.60
|+5.90
|Jul
|456.70
|463.40
|454.50
|462.60
|+5.80
|Aug
|446.00
|451.20
|444.10
|450.40
|+3.90
|Sep
|429.00
|433.10
|428.00
|432.70
|+2.30
|Oct
|414.80
|419.10
|414.70
|418.90
|+2.20
|Dec
|413.40
|416.60
|412.10
|416.20
|+2.40
|Jan
|408.40
|412.60
|407.70
|412.10
|+2.50
|Mar
|398.80
|402.90
|398.40
|402.50
|+3.10
|May
|393.00
|397.50
|393.00
|397.10
|+3.50
|Jul
|393.00
|396.30
|393.00
|396.30
|+4.20
|Aug
|389.80
|393.00
|389.80
|393.00
|+4.50
|Sep
|386.80
|388.80
|386.80
|388.80
|+4.60
|Oct
|382.90
|382.90
|382.90
|382.90
|+4.90
|Dec
|382.00
|382.00
|382.00
|382.00
|+5.00
|Est. sales 151,764.
|Fri.'s sales 133,565
|Fri.'s open int 445,805,
|up 5,993