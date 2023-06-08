AP NEWS
BC-Wheat KX

June 8, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul788807¼782804¾+16¾
Sep786¼806¼780¼803¾+17¾
Dec784804¾778½802½+18½
Mar778¼800775½798+18½
May778791½772¾789½+17
Jul750¾767½750¾767½+15¼
Sep758½765¾758½765¾+14¾
Dec755¾769½755¾769½+14½
Mar763¾+14
May739+14
Jul714¾+14
Est. sales 57,525. Wed.'s sales 73,998
Wed.'s open int 189,330
