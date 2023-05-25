BC-Wheat KX

AP NEWS
    May 25, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul813831¼802¾818+5¾
    Sep810¾823799½811¾+4
    Dec806¼816796806½+3
    Mar797¾807½789¼798½+1½
    May784¾797781½786¼¼
    Jul751½762750753¼
    Sep746748¼746746
    Dec742¾749742747¼
    Mar741½
    May716½
    Jul692½
    Est. sales 57,539. Wed.'s sales 60,955
    Wed.'s open int 185,012
