AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

May 9, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May628628628628—13
Jul653¼653¾633637¼—16¾
Sep665¼665¼645¼649¼—16¾
Dec683683662½666¼—16¾
Mar690½691¼674678¼—15¼
May694¼695¾680685—13½
Jul693¾694¾680½685¼—12¾
Sep699½705691¼696—12
Dec716¼716¼705¾711—12¼
Est. sales 79,402. Mon.'s sales 108,006
Mon.'s open int 368,597
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May654¾654¾639½642½—14
Jul595595581583½—13
Sep531531¼516¼517—15¾
Dec527½528516¼516¾—13
Mar537½537½526¼526¾—12¼
May542542532¾533¼—11½
Jul545545536¼536¾—11
Sep518¼518¼514½515—7¼
Dec513¼513¼507½510¼—5
Mar516¾518½516¾518½—3¾
Jul522522520½520½—4¾
Dec476¼477473¾473¾—3½
Est. sales 250,687. Mon.'s sales 257,977
Mon.'s open int 1,259,705, up 8,590
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul334¾340331¾336¾—2½
Sep337340¼336½339¾—1
Dec348½348½344¾346—2¾
Est. sales 410. Mon.'s sales 1,057
Mon.'s open int 4,737
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1467¾1467¾1448¾1452¼—16½
Jul1432¼1432½1410½1413¼—20½
Aug1363¾1364½1343¾1345½—20
Sep1289¼1289¼1270¼1273¾—17¾
Nov1271½1271½1250½1253—19½
Jan12781278½1260½1262¾—18½
Mar1279½1279½12641266—16½
May1281½1282½12701271½—15¼
Jul12851285¼1273½1274¾—14½
Aug1266126612661266—11
Nov123012301218¾1220½—13
May1206¾1206¾1206¾1206¾—10½
Jul1213121312131213—9
Est. sales 136,648. Mon.'s sales 162,002
Mon.'s open int 614,942, up 5,226
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul53.6553.9752.7952.95—.70
Aug53.4053.6552.5052.69—.68
Sep52.9853.2152.1052.31—.67
Oct52.4852.6851.5851.81—.67
Dec52.1952.3551.2451.41—.73
Jan51.7852.1251.0151.17—.78
Mar51.5851.8650.7850.91—.84
May51.4151.6950.6350.81—.82
Jul51.4851.5850.5850.70—.87
Aug51.3851.3851.3851.38
Oct50.7550.7550.7550.75
Dec50.6850.6850.6050.60—.08
Dec50.0650.0650.0650.06—.07
Est. sales 90,497. Mon.'s sales 123,328
Mon.'s open int 482,731, up 2,119
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May420.40420.40419.00419.00—6.50
Jul426.90426.90418.80419.90—7.00
Aug419.40419.50412.90413.90—6.00
Sep407.80407.80402.20403.20—5.50
Oct398.60398.70393.30394.10—5.70
Dec396.60397.40391.40392.10—5.80
Jan394.10394.20389.40389.90—5.70
Mar387.90388.10384.00384.40—5.60
May383.40383.50380.60380.60—5.80
Jul384.00384.00379.40379.40—6.00
Sep375.00375.30374.80375.00—3.70
Oct369.80369.80369.80369.80—3.20
Dec368.50369.20368.50368.50—4.40
Dec360.00360.00360.00360.00—1.50
Est. sales 80,136. Mon.'s sales 93,442
Mon.'s open int 444,745, up 2,915
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.