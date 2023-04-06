AP NEWS
BC-Merc Money

April 6, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thursday:

Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
BRITISH POUND
62,500 pounds, $ per pound
Apr1.24931.25151.24471.244710
May1.25001.25201.24441.24578
Jun1.25221.25321.24511.246211
Sep1.25381.25381.24771.2484
Dec1.25001.25001.24611.246126
Mar1.19471.24581.19471.245826
Est. sales 90,145. Wed.'s sales 90,236
Wed.'s open int 227,655, up 2,965
CANADIAN DOLLAR
100,000 dollars, $ per Cdn. dlr
Apr.7439.7449.7411.741113
May.7452.7452.7424.74243
Jun.7445.7458.7423.74238
Sep.7441.7456.7440.7442+1
Dec.7457.7457.7445.74455
Mar.7472.7472.7453.74533
Est. sales 63,141. Wed.'s sales 63,180
Wed.'s open int 165,904
JAPANESE YEN
12.5 million yen, $ per 100 yen
Apr.7608.7671.7602.7603+4
May.7656.7702.7633.7633+2
Jun.7675.7742.7668.76682
Sep.7797.7841.7767.77674
Dec.7902.7902.7875.7875+7
Est. sales 155,610. Wed.'s sales 156,177
Wed.'s open int 178,633
SWISS FRANC
125,000 francs, $ per franc
Jun1.11241.12021.11031.11386
Sep1.12301.12801.12241.122422
Est. sales 20,462. Wed.'s sales 20,470
Wed.'s open int 37,509, up 332
AUSTRAL. DOLLAR
100,000 dollars, $ per A $
Apr.6762.6773.6681.6681
May.6767.6780.6688.6689
Jun.6772.6798.6690.66908
Sep.6790.6790.6720.6720
Dec.6807.6807.6716.671620
Est. sales 89,662. Wed.'s sales 89,996
Wed.'s open int 154,846, up 3,604
MEXICAN PESO
500,000 pesos, $ per peso
Apr.054990.054990.054380.054380380
May.054950.055080.054380.054380—80
Jun.054390.054500.053610.05404070
Est. sales 68,069. Wed.'s sales 68,116
Wed.'s open int 253,923, up 3,520
EURO FUTURES
125,000 Euros, $ per Euro
Apr1.09701.09701.08991.092610
May1.09821.09871.09231.09477
Jun1.09981.10121.09341.09669
Sep1.10491.10541.09861.101110
Dec1.10731.10731.10161.101640
Est. sales 173,017. Wed.'s sales 173,481
Wed.'s open int 748,218, up 1,123
