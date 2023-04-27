April 27, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|628¾
|630¾
|610½
|614
|—13¼
|Jul
|643¾
|645½
|625½
|629
|—13
|Sep
|655
|657¾
|637
|640½
|—13¾
|Dec
|673
|674½
|654
|658¼
|—13½
|Mar
|684½
|685¼
|665
|669¼
|—13¼
|May
|687
|687
|669
|673¼
|—13
|Jul
|682¼
|682¼
|664¾
|671
|—11
|Sep
|680½
|680½
|677¾
|677¾
|—12¾
|Dec
|699½
|699½
|691¼
|691¼
|—11
|Jul
|695¼
|695¼
|695
|695
|—2¼
|Est. sales 116,507.
|Wed.'s sales 105,100
|Wed.'s open int 363,741
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|642
|644¼
|625
|627½
|—14
|Jul
|601¾
|602½
|582
|583¾
|—17¼
|Sep
|548
|548
|532½
|533¼
|—13¼
|Dec
|543½
|544
|530¼
|532½
|—11
|Mar
|553
|553¾
|540¼
|542½
|—10½
|May
|559½
|560
|547
|549½
|—10
|Jul
|563¼
|563¾
|551½
|553½
|—9¾
|Sep
|535
|535
|529½
|529½
|—8½
|Dec
|528
|529
|520½
|523
|—5¾
|Mar
|528¾
|528¾
|528½
|528½
|—7¾
|Jul
|535
|535
|529¾
|529¾
|—8½
|Dec
|484½
|486¼
|483¾
|483¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|472
|472
|472
|472
|—1¼
|Est. sales 414,901.
|Wed.'s sales 274,008
|Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|322
|322
|305
|305
|—17½
|Jul
|328½
|330
|311½
|315¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|334
|334½
|322
|322
|—11
|Dec
|345¼
|345¼
|331
|331
|—14
|Mar
|342
|342
|342
|342
|—13¼
|Est. sales 734.
|Wed.'s sales 955
|Wed.'s open int 4,687
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1435
|1443
|1426
|1427½
|—8½
|Jul
|1414¾
|1417¼
|1404
|1406¼
|—8½
|Aug
|1363¼
|1365
|1351½
|1353¼
|—10
|Sep
|1287¼
|1289
|1275¾
|1278¼
|—9
|Nov
|1266¾
|1268¼
|1256¼
|1258½
|—8¼
|Jan
|1273½
|1275¼
|1264¼
|1266
|—8¼
|Mar
|1270
|1272
|1261¾
|1264¼
|—6½
|May
|1273¾
|1275
|1265¼
|1266¾
|—6½
|Jul
|1273¼
|1274¼
|1267
|1269½
|—7
|Aug
|1260¼
|1260¼
|1260¼
|1260¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1215
|1215¾
|1208½
|1212½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1134½
|1134½
|1134½
|1134½
|—4¾
|Est. sales 168,321.
|Wed.'s sales 260,910
|Wed.'s open int 604,909
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.14
|52.14
|50.86
|50.91
|—1.17
|Jul
|52.55
|52.61
|51.23
|51.32
|—1.18
|Aug
|52.21
|52.28
|51.05
|51.10
|—1.14
|Sep
|51.85
|51.95
|50.73
|50.80
|—1.10
|Oct
|51.34
|51.45
|50.31
|50.37
|—1.05
|Dec
|51.17
|51.19
|50.07
|50.12
|—1.01
|Jan
|50.97
|50.98
|49.97
|50.00
|—.98
|Mar
|50.84
|50.84
|49.87
|49.90
|—.95
|May
|50.30
|50.43
|49.81
|49.87
|—.87
|Jul
|50.40
|50.58
|49.82
|49.90
|—.81
|Aug
|50.00
|50.00
|49.74
|49.74
|—.83
|Sep
|50.00
|50.00
|49.50
|49.77
|—.60
|Oct
|49.50
|49.50
|49.35
|49.37
|—.73
|Dec
|49.50
|49.81
|49.19
|49.42
|—.63
|Dec
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|—.34
|Est. sales 108,101.
|Wed.'s sales 138,907
|Wed.'s open int 468,378
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|427.00
|428.50
|422.00
|425.70
|—.30
|Jul
|428.00
|428.10
|422.00
|427.00
|—.40
|Aug
|421.00
|421.90
|417.30
|421.30
|Sep
|411.90
|412.30
|408.60
|411.30
|—.30
|Oct
|404.10
|404.10
|401.10
|403.10
|—.60
|Dec
|402.80
|402.90
|399.50
|401.70
|—.90
|Jan
|400.20
|400.20
|397.30
|399.20
|—1.10
|Mar
|392.90
|393.10
|390.40
|392.10
|—1.60
|May
|389.00
|389.60
|387.10
|387.90
|—2.20
|Jul
|386.80
|392.40
|386.60
|388.00
|—1.70
|Aug
|386.60
|387.70
|385.30
|385.30
|—2.00
|Sep
|380.80
|387.80
|380.80
|382.40
|—1.50
|Oct
|375.00
|381.70
|374.20
|376.20
|—1.30
|Dec
|374.90
|381.10
|374.00
|376.40
|—.70
|Est. sales 98,236.
|Wed.'s sales 151,414
|Wed.'s open int 433,703