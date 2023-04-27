AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

April 27, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May628¾630¾610½614—13¼
Jul643¾645½625½629—13
Sep655657¾637640½—13¾
Dec673674½654658¼—13½
Mar684½685¼665669¼—13¼
May687687669673¼—13
Jul682¼682¼664¾671—11
Sep680½680½677¾677¾—12¾
Dec699½699½691¼691¼—11
Jul695¼695¼695695—2¼
Est. sales 116,507. Wed.'s sales 105,100
Wed.'s open int 363,741
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May642644¼625627½—14
Jul601¾602½582583¾—17¼
Sep548548532½533¼—13¼
Dec543½544530¼532½—11
Mar553553¾540¼542½—10½
May559½560547549½—10
Jul563¼563¾551½553½—9¾
Sep535535529½529½—8½
Dec528529520½523—5¾
Mar528¾528¾528½528½—7¾
Jul535535529¾529¾—8½
Dec484½486¼483¾483¾—2¾
Dec472472472472—1¼
Est. sales 414,901. Wed.'s sales 274,008
Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May322322305305—17½
Jul328½330311½315¾—10¾
Sep334334½322322—11
Dec345¼345¼331331—14
Mar342342342342—13¼
Est. sales 734. Wed.'s sales 955
Wed.'s open int 4,687
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1435144314261427½—8½
Jul1414¾1417¼14041406¼—8½
Aug1363¼13651351½1353¼—10
Sep1287¼12891275¾1278¼—9
Nov1266¾1268¼1256¼1258½—8¼
Jan1273½1275¼1264¼1266—8¼
Mar127012721261¾1264¼—6½
May1273¾12751265¼1266¾—6½
Jul1273¼1274¼12671269½—7
Aug1260¼1260¼1260¼1260¼—5¼
Nov12151215¾1208½1212½—2¼
Nov1134½1134½1134½1134½—4¾
Est. sales 168,321. Wed.'s sales 260,910
Wed.'s open int 604,909
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.1452.1450.8650.91—1.17
Jul52.5552.6151.2351.32—1.18
Aug52.2152.2851.0551.10—1.14
Sep51.8551.9550.7350.80—1.10
Oct51.3451.4550.3150.37—1.05
Dec51.1751.1950.0750.12—1.01
Jan50.9750.9849.9750.00—.98
Mar50.8450.8449.8749.90—.95
May50.3050.4349.8149.87—.87
Jul50.4050.5849.8249.90—.81
Aug50.0050.0049.7449.74—.83
Sep50.0050.0049.5049.77—.60
Oct49.5049.5049.3549.37—.73
Dec49.5049.8149.1949.42—.63
Dec49.2349.2349.2349.23—.34
Est. sales 108,101. Wed.'s sales 138,907
Wed.'s open int 468,378
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May427.00428.50422.00425.70—.30
Jul428.00428.10422.00427.00—.40
Aug421.00421.90417.30421.30
Sep411.90412.30408.60411.30—.30
Oct404.10404.10401.10403.10—.60
Dec402.80402.90399.50401.70—.90
Jan400.20400.20397.30399.20—1.10
Mar392.90393.10390.40392.10—1.60
May389.00389.60387.10387.90—2.20
Jul386.80392.40386.60388.00—1.70
Aug386.60387.70385.30385.30—2.00
Sep380.80387.80380.80382.40—1.50
Oct375.00381.70374.20376.20—1.30
Dec374.90381.10374.00376.40—.70
Est. sales 98,236. Wed.'s sales 151,414
Wed.'s open int 433,703
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.