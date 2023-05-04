BC-Merc Early

AP NEWS
May 4, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
CATTLE
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jun161.72162.27161.65162.07+.42
Aug159.55160.12159.47159.95+.40
Oct164.00164.57163.90164.25+.25
Dec168.52169.05168.40168.67+.15
Feb172.35172.82172.30172.55+.10
Apr175.50175.90175.47175.70+.05
Jun170.65170.80170.50170.80+.23
Aug169.02169.32169.02169.32+.12
Est. sales 24,783. Wed.'s sales 80,719
Wed.'s open int 341,072
FEEDER CATTLE
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May203.70204.50203.45203.65+.23
Aug223.62224.47223.20223.25—.27
Sep226.90227.67226.47226.50—.25
Oct228.40229.40228.27228.30—.22
Nov229.42229.80228.75228.82—.15
Jan227.60227.70226.72226.72—.28
Mar227.05227.05226.32226.32—.50
Apr229.00229.00229.00229.00+.70
Est. sales 3,529. Wed.'s sales 22,130
Wed.'s open int 59,931
HOGS,LEAN
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May77.7577.8277.2777.65—.50
Jun87.4788.2087.0288.15+.15
Jul88.8289.3288.2589.07—.25
Aug90.0090.4789.4790.27—.23
Oct80.9781.3080.4281.15—.10
Dec77.6577.9077.1277.82—.03
Feb81.9282.1581.7082.02—.30
Apr85.4285.6785.4285.60—.40
Est. sales 16,935. Wed.'s sales 47,693
Wed.'s open int 230,122
PORK BELLIES
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
No open contracts.
