May 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|796
|796
|771¼
|771¼
|—17
|Jul
|760½
|768
|736¼
|740¼
|—17
|Sep
|758
|765¾
|733
|735¾
|—19½
|Dec
|761¾
|769½
|736¾
|738¾
|—20½
|Mar
|765
|772
|739¼
|741¼
|—20¾
|May
|768
|768
|739¼
|741½
|—19¾
|Jul
|744½
|745¼
|724¼
|726¾
|—13
|Sep
|738
|738
|725
|727
|—16¼
|Dec
|739
|739
|730¼
|732½
|—11½
|Mar
|739¼
|—11
|May
|714¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|691
|—8¼
|Est. sales 62,584.
|Mon.'s sales 37,330
|Mon.'s open int 184,757,
|up 3,878