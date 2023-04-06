AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

    April 6, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowNoonChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May682¼685672672½—9½
    Jul695697½684¾685½—9¼
    Sep708711697¾697¾—10½
    Dec727¾729¼716¼716¾—9¾
    Mar740740729¾731—7¼
    May742¼742¼734735—6½
    Jul725725715¼715¼—9¾
    Dec730730730730—3½
    Est. sales 87,856. Wed.'s sales 116,348
    Wed.'s open int 386,278, up 10,279
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May652¼652½641¾643¾—9
    Jul627627¼619619¾—7¾
    Sep568¼569½563¼564½—4¾
    Dec559¼560½555¼557¼—3½
    Mar567¼568563¼565—3¼
    May571¾573¼568½570¾—2½
    Jul573½574¾570½572¾—2
    Sep547¼547¼544544¾—1¼
    Dec534¼536¼533½535½
    Jul542¾542¾542¾542¾¾
    Dec486¼487485½485½¾
    Est. sales 207,919. Wed.'s sales 310,738
    Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May341344334¼344+6
    Jul335¾343332343+10¼
    Sep336½345¼336½345¼+8½
    Dec352¼353¼346½349+2½
    Mar354354¼354354¼+3
    Est. sales 510. Wed.'s sales 845
    Wed.'s open int 4,481, up 105
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May15101510¼1483¼1488¾—22¼
    Jul1478½1479¾1455¾1458¾—19
    Aug1424¾1427½1405¾1408½—15¾
    Sep1347¾1351¼1332¼1333¾—13½
    Nov13161320¼1303¾1305½—10½
    Jan1322¼1326½1310½1312—10¼
    Mar1315¾1319¾1305¼1306—10
    May1316½1317½1306¾1307—10½
    Jul1320¼1320¼1310¼1310¼—10
    Nov125012511243¾1247¼—4
    Jul1233¼1239¾1222½1222½—12½
    Est. sales 202,274. Wed.'s sales 278,013
    Wed.'s open int 733,435
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May55.2255.3454.0454.44—.78
    Jul55.4455.5754.2854.63—.81
    Aug55.1755.2954.0654.40—.77
    Sep54.8554.8953.7054.00—.79
    Oct54.4154.4153.3053.58—.75
    Dec54.2754.2753.0853.38—.72
    Jan54.0454.0453.0053.32—.69
    Mar53.7753.8652.9253.31—.66
    May53.7453.7652.9553.33—.63
    Jul53.2853.3553.2253.35—.65
    Dec52.6052.6552.6052.65—.79
    Est. sales 115,747. Wed.'s sales 118,320
    Wed.'s open int 486,529, up 2,576
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May450.60455.00445.40452.40+1.80
    Jul447.00450.00442.80447.60+.80
    Aug438.30440.60435.20438.90+.30
    Sep426.90427.70423.70426.40—.60
    Oct417.60418.00413.80415.00—2.50
    Dec415.50415.60411.00412.40—3.00
    Jan410.90411.00406.70407.70—3.20
    Mar401.20401.50397.60398.80—2.40
    May396.50396.60393.30394.80—1.10
    Jul395.30395.40393.50394.30—.30
    Aug391.60391.60390.40391.00+.30
    Sep387.30387.30386.00386.80+.80
    Oct378.70380.40378.70380.40+1.70
    Dec379.40380.30379.40380.30+2.90
    Est. sales 113,031. Wed.'s sales 111,987
    Wed.'s open int 438,949, up 2,343
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.