April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|682¼
|685
|672
|672½
|—9½
|Jul
|695
|697½
|684¾
|685½
|—9¼
|Sep
|708
|711
|697¾
|697¾
|—10½
|Dec
|727¾
|729¼
|716¼
|716¾
|—9¾
|Mar
|740
|740
|729¾
|731
|—7¼
|May
|742¼
|742¼
|734
|735
|—6½
|Jul
|725
|725
|715¼
|715¼
|—9¾
|Dec
|730
|730
|730
|730
|—3½
|Est. sales 87,856.
|Wed.'s sales 116,348
|Wed.'s open int 386,278,
|up 10,279
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|652¼
|652½
|641¾
|643¾
|—9
|Jul
|627
|627¼
|619
|619¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|568¼
|569½
|563¼
|564½
|—4¾
|Dec
|559¼
|560½
|555¼
|557¼
|—3½
|Mar
|567¼
|568
|563¼
|565
|—3¼
|May
|571¾
|573¼
|568½
|570¾
|—2½
|Jul
|573½
|574¾
|570½
|572¾
|—2
|Sep
|547¼
|547¼
|544
|544¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|534¼
|536¼
|533½
|535½
|+½
|Jul
|542¾
|542¾
|542¾
|542¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|486¼
|487
|485½
|485½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 207,919.
|Wed.'s sales 310,738
|Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|341
|344
|334¼
|344
|+6
|Jul
|335¾
|343
|332
|343
|+10¼
|Sep
|336½
|345¼
|336½
|345¼
|+8½
|Dec
|352¼
|353¼
|346½
|349
|+2½
|Mar
|354
|354¼
|354
|354¼
|+3
|Est. sales 510.
|Wed.'s sales 845
|Wed.'s open int 4,481,
|up 105
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1510
|1510¼
|1483¼
|1488¾
|—22¼
|Jul
|1478½
|1479¾
|1455¾
|1458¾
|—19
|Aug
|1424¾
|1427½
|1405¾
|1408½
|—15¾
|Sep
|1347¾
|1351¼
|1332¼
|1333¾
|—13½
|Nov
|1316
|1320¼
|1303¾
|1305½
|—10½
|Jan
|1322¼
|1326½
|1310½
|1312
|—10¼
|Mar
|1315¾
|1319¾
|1305¼
|1306
|—10
|May
|1316½
|1317½
|1306¾
|1307
|—10½
|Jul
|1320¼
|1320¼
|1310¼
|1310¼
|—10
|Nov
|1250
|1251
|1243¾
|1247¼
|—4
|Jul
|1233¼
|1239¾
|1222½
|1222½
|—12½
|Est. sales 202,274.
|Wed.'s sales 278,013
|Wed.'s open int 733,435
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.22
|55.34
|54.04
|54.44
|—.78
|Jul
|55.44
|55.57
|54.28
|54.63
|—.81
|Aug
|55.17
|55.29
|54.06
|54.40
|—.77
|Sep
|54.85
|54.89
|53.70
|54.00
|—.79
|Oct
|54.41
|54.41
|53.30
|53.58
|—.75
|Dec
|54.27
|54.27
|53.08
|53.38
|—.72
|Jan
|54.04
|54.04
|53.00
|53.32
|—.69
|Mar
|53.77
|53.86
|52.92
|53.31
|—.66
|May
|53.74
|53.76
|52.95
|53.33
|—.63
|Jul
|53.28
|53.35
|53.22
|53.35
|—.65
|Dec
|52.60
|52.65
|52.60
|52.65
|—.79
|Est. sales 115,747.
|Wed.'s sales 118,320
|Wed.'s open int 486,529,
|up 2,576
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|450.60
|455.00
|445.40
|452.40
|+1.80
|Jul
|447.00
|450.00
|442.80
|447.60
|+.80
|Aug
|438.30
|440.60
|435.20
|438.90
|+.30
|Sep
|426.90
|427.70
|423.70
|426.40
|—.60
|Oct
|417.60
|418.00
|413.80
|415.00
|—2.50
|Dec
|415.50
|415.60
|411.00
|412.40
|—3.00
|Jan
|410.90
|411.00
|406.70
|407.70
|—3.20
|Mar
|401.20
|401.50
|397.60
|398.80
|—2.40
|May
|396.50
|396.60
|393.30
|394.80
|—1.10
|Jul
|395.30
|395.40
|393.50
|394.30
|—.30
|Aug
|391.60
|391.60
|390.40
|391.00
|+.30
|Sep
|387.30
|387.30
|386.00
|386.80
|+.80
|Oct
|378.70
|380.40
|378.70
|380.40
|+1.70
|Dec
|379.40
|380.30
|379.40
|380.30
|+2.90
|Est. sales 113,031.
|Wed.'s sales 111,987
|Wed.'s open int 438,949,
|up 2,343