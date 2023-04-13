AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Merc Money

April 13, 2023 GMT

BC-Merc Money,

CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thursday:

Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
BRITISH POUND
62,500 pounds, $ per pound
Apr1.24461.25251.24161.25252
May1.24141.25301.24141.25305
Jun1.24481.25431.24181.25431
Sep1.24511.25681.24511.2568+10
Est. sales 87,272. Wed.'s sales 87,036
Wed.'s open int 228,758, up 3,466
CANADIAN DOLLAR
100,000 dollars, $ per Cdn. dlr
Apr.7431.7494.7425.74945
May.7431.7474.7425.747429
Jun.7434.7507.7421.7507
Sep.7449.7516.7436.75161
Dec.7470.7491.7465.749133
Jun.7461.7517.7461.751711
Sep.750523
Est. sales 65,823. Wed.'s sales 65,773
Wed.'s open int 167,066, up 2,191
JAPANESE YEN
12.5 million yen, $ per 100 yen
Apr.7485.7542.7469.7542+8
May.7508.7568.7508.7568+4
Jun.7555.7610.7535.7606+2
Sep.7689.7732.7645.7732+26
Dec.7750.7830.7750.7830+24
Est. sales 148,962. Wed.'s sales 148,769
Wed.'s open int 172,935
SWISS FRANC
125,000 francs, $ per franc
Jun1.11561.13301.11531.133013
Sep1.12561.14471.12561.1447+2
Dec1.13501.15421.13501.1542+3
Est. sales 26,792. Wed.'s sales 26,790
Wed.'s open int 40,162, up 1,890
AUSTRAL. DOLLAR
100,000 dollars, $ per A $
Apr.6650.6792.6645.6792+3
May.6678.6794.6677.67942
Jun.6672.6804.6666.68042
Sep.6700.6826.6700.68263
Dec.6742.6842.6742.68425
Est. sales 66,485. Wed.'s sales 66,485
Wed.'s open int 161,444, up 2,003
MEXICAN PESO
500,000 pesos, $ per peso
Apr.054860.055600.054860.055600+130
Jun.054290.054860.054210.054860+20
Est. sales 53,628. Wed.'s sales 53,634
Wed.'s open int 269,006, up 8,953
EURO FUTURES
125,000 Euros, $ per Euro
Apr1.09191.10501.09171.1050+1
May1.09461.10671.09431.1067
Jun1.09561.10861.09541.10862
Sep1.10071.11331.10051.1133+1
Dec1.10601.11651.10601.11651
Mar1.10601.12001.10601.1200
Sep1.11351.12111.11351.121120
Est. sales 201,160. Wed.'s sales 201,160
Wed.'s open int 766,661, up 7,222
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.