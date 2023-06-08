AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

    June 8, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowNoonChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul616628¾611¼628½+11¾
    Sep627¼641623¼640½+12¾
    Dec643½658¼641¾657¾+12¼
    Mar658¼672½657¼672½+12
    May668½680¾666¼680½+11
    Jul674685672¼684¾+10¾
    Sep685¾690½685¾687¾+4¾
    Dec697¼705697¼704¾+10¼
    Mar704¾710½703½709¾+7
    Est. sales 179,322. Wed.'s sales 159,309
    Wed.'s open int 397,117
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul600613¼595¼612½+8¼
    Sep521527½514½526¾+1¾
    Dec526532¼520¼531¾+1
    Mar535½542½530¼542+1¼
    May539¼547¼536547¼+1
    Jul542548¾538¼548½
    Sep510513¼503½511½¼
    Dec502509½496½509½+5½
    Mar515515512½512½
    Dec474479473¾479+3
    Dec468471467470½¼
    Est. sales 399,158. Wed.'s sales 355,666
    Wed.'s open int 1,307,158
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul344361¼338½358+13¾
    Sep342¼361¾342¼361+12¼
    Dec346¾368346¾367+15
    Mar378½378½378½378½+17¼
    Est. sales 671. Wed.'s sales 671
    Wed.'s open int 4,384
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul13581371¾13521364¾+4
    Aug1265¼1279½1258½1277¾+10½
    Sep11881202¼11791201½+11¾
    Nov11751187½11671186¼+7¾
    Jan1185¼1196½1176¼1195½+8
    Mar1181¾1194½1175¼1194+8½
    May11821196½11791195¾+8
    Jul1188¼12001182½1200+8¼
    Nov1132¾114511281145+10½
    Nov1105110511051105+9
    Nov1065106510651065½
    Est. sales 304,894. Wed.'s sales 274,240
    Wed.'s open int 678,317, up 9,194
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    Jul50.5452.2550.3552.15+1.68
    Aug50.0451.3449.8451.30+1.31
    Sep49.6650.7549.4250.71+1.13
    Oct49.1750.2849.0050.25+1.12
    Dec48.9450.0748.7250.04+1.13
    Jan48.7749.8848.5849.86+1.08
    Mar48.6049.6548.4749.65+1.04
    May48.5149.4048.2649.38+.99
    Jul48.3349.1348.0149.12+.96
    Aug48.5148.5148.5148.51+.68
    Sep48.1748.1748.1748.17+.71
    Oct47.8448.2447.6947.69+.62
    Dec46.8747.3546.8747.25+.31
    Est. sales 227,973. Wed.'s sales 215,600
    Wed.'s open int 530,676
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    Jul404.70408.40401.00404.30—.90
    Aug394.60396.90391.20393.60—1.60
    Sep381.30382.40377.70379.60—1.90
    Oct368.10369.30365.10367.10—1.70
    Dec365.40366.60362.40364.50—1.30
    Jan362.50363.70359.80362.10—.90
    Mar356.00357.50353.50355.80—.50
    May352.30354.40350.00352.50—.20
    Jul352.10355.00349.80352.40
    Aug350.00351.90348.80350.70+.30
    Sep347.40351.60346.50348.40+.60
    Oct342.00349.00342.00346.00+.70
    Dec342.00347.90342.00346.50+1.70
    Est. sales 210,068. Wed.'s sales 192,180
    Wed.'s open int 505,163, up 10,199
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.