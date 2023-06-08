June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|616
|628¾
|611¼
|628½
|+11¾
|Sep
|627¼
|641
|623¼
|640½
|+12¾
|Dec
|643½
|658¼
|641¾
|657¾
|+12¼
|Mar
|658¼
|672½
|657¼
|672½
|+12
|May
|668½
|680¾
|666¼
|680½
|+11
|Jul
|674
|685
|672¼
|684¾
|+10¾
|Sep
|685¾
|690½
|685¾
|687¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|697¼
|705
|697¼
|704¾
|+10¼
|Mar
|704¾
|710½
|703½
|709¾
|+7
|Est. sales 179,322.
|Wed.'s sales 159,309
|Wed.'s open int 397,117
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|600
|613¼
|595¼
|612½
|+8¼
|Sep
|521
|527½
|514½
|526¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|526
|532¼
|520¼
|531¾
|+1
|Mar
|535½
|542½
|530¼
|542
|+1¼
|May
|539¼
|547¼
|536
|547¼
|+1
|Jul
|542
|548¾
|538¼
|548½
|+½
|Sep
|510
|513¼
|503½
|511½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|502
|509½
|496½
|509½
|+5½
|Mar
|515
|515
|512½
|512½
|+¾
|Dec
|474
|479
|473¾
|479
|+3
|Dec
|468
|471
|467
|470½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 399,158.
|Wed.'s sales 355,666
|Wed.'s open int 1,307,158
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|344
|361¼
|338½
|358
|+13¾
|Sep
|342¼
|361¾
|342¼
|361
|+12¼
|Dec
|346¾
|368
|346¾
|367
|+15
|Mar
|378½
|378½
|378½
|378½
|+17¼
|Est. sales 671.
|Wed.'s sales 671
|Wed.'s open int 4,384
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1358
|1371¾
|1352
|1364¾
|+4
|Aug
|1265¼
|1279½
|1258½
|1277¾
|+10½
|Sep
|1188
|1202¼
|1179
|1201½
|+11¾
|Nov
|1175
|1187½
|1167
|1186¼
|+7¾
|Jan
|1185¼
|1196½
|1176¼
|1195½
|+8
|Mar
|1181¾
|1194½
|1175¼
|1194
|+8½
|May
|1182
|1196½
|1179
|1195¾
|+8
|Jul
|1188¼
|1200
|1182½
|1200
|+8¼
|Nov
|1132¾
|1145
|1128
|1145
|+10½
|Nov
|1105
|1105
|1105
|1105
|+9
|Nov
|1065
|1065
|1065
|1065
|—
|½
|Est. sales 304,894.
|Wed.'s sales 274,240
|Wed.'s open int 678,317,
|up 9,194
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|50.54
|52.25
|50.35
|52.15
|+1.68
|Aug
|50.04
|51.34
|49.84
|51.30
|+1.31
|Sep
|49.66
|50.75
|49.42
|50.71
|+1.13
|Oct
|49.17
|50.28
|49.00
|50.25
|+1.12
|Dec
|48.94
|50.07
|48.72
|50.04
|+1.13
|Jan
|48.77
|49.88
|48.58
|49.86
|+1.08
|Mar
|48.60
|49.65
|48.47
|49.65
|+1.04
|May
|48.51
|49.40
|48.26
|49.38
|+.99
|Jul
|48.33
|49.13
|48.01
|49.12
|+.96
|Aug
|48.51
|48.51
|48.51
|48.51
|+.68
|Sep
|48.17
|48.17
|48.17
|48.17
|+.71
|Oct
|47.84
|48.24
|47.69
|47.69
|+.62
|Dec
|46.87
|47.35
|46.87
|47.25
|+.31
|Est. sales 227,973.
|Wed.'s sales 215,600
|Wed.'s open int 530,676
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|404.70
|408.40
|401.00
|404.30
|—.90
|Aug
|394.60
|396.90
|391.20
|393.60
|—1.60
|Sep
|381.30
|382.40
|377.70
|379.60
|—1.90
|Oct
|368.10
|369.30
|365.10
|367.10
|—1.70
|Dec
|365.40
|366.60
|362.40
|364.50
|—1.30
|Jan
|362.50
|363.70
|359.80
|362.10
|—.90
|Mar
|356.00
|357.50
|353.50
|355.80
|—.50
|May
|352.30
|354.40
|350.00
|352.50
|—.20
|Jul
|352.10
|355.00
|349.80
|352.40
|Aug
|350.00
|351.90
|348.80
|350.70
|+.30
|Sep
|347.40
|351.60
|346.50
|348.40
|+.60
|Oct
|342.00
|349.00
|342.00
|346.00
|+.70
|Dec
|342.00
|347.90
|342.00
|346.50
|+1.70
|Est. sales 210,068.
|Wed.'s sales 192,180
|Wed.'s open int 505,163,
|up 10,199