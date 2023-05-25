BC-Merc Table

AP NEWS
May 25, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
CATTLE
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jun166.60167.45166.00167.30+1.20
Aug164.65164.87163.65164.77+.65
Oct168.75169.12168.05169.02+.65
Dec172.72172.92171.90172.85+.50
Feb176.80176.97176.05176.87+.37
Apr179.90180.05179.30179.97+.30
Jun175.25175.47174.75175.37+.25
Aug174.00174.00173.42173.87+.30
Oct176.87176.87176.25176.50+.38
Est. sales 53,387. Wed.'s sales 71,106
Wed.'s open int 328,058
FEEDER CATTLE
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May208.85209.20208.67208.97
Aug234.67235.50232.75234.70+.18
Sep238.00238.80236.05238.07+.45
Oct239.57240.72238.07240.05+.48
Nov240.52241.02238.50240.27+.22
Jan239.15239.62237.40238.67+.12
Mar239.32240.22238.42239.30+.08
Apr241.72241.72240.90241.50
Est. sales 12,744. Wed.'s sales 15,292
Wed.'s open int 65,881, up 365
HOGS,LEAN
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jun79.1579.2577.0277.65—2.15
Jul80.1780.2577.0077.25—3.57
Aug79.6779.7076.6276.95—3.45
Oct72.9072.9070.9571.20—2.20
Dec70.2570.4069.0769.47—1.38
Feb75.5075.5774.3274.95—1.00
Apr80.4580.5079.5080.05—.80
May85.20—.85
Jun90.8591.0290.0290.40—.60
Jul90.5090.8290.3090.60—.55
Aug89.7090.0089.5090.00—.27
Oct79.75—.85
Est. sales 60,861. Wed.'s sales 55,315
Wed.'s open int 234,826, up 1,811
PORK BELLIES
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
No open contracts.
