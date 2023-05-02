May 2, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|612
|612¾
|599
|600
|—3¾
|Jul
|620
|626½
|610¾
|611
|—7¼
|Sep
|631¾
|637¾
|622
|622¼
|—7¾
|Dec
|648½
|655¾
|639½
|640
|—7¾
|Mar
|667½
|668
|652
|652¼
|—8¼
|May
|674½
|674½
|658
|658¼
|—8¾
|Jul
|673¾
|673¾
|658
|658
|—9¼
|Sep
|680¼
|680¼
|670
|670
|—8
|Dec
|696¾
|697½
|685½
|685¾
|—7¾
|Est. sales 77,650.
|Mon.'s sales 94,159
|Mon.'s open int 372,036,
|up 6,618
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|641¾
|652
|638½
|639½
|Jul
|584½
|590½
|580¼
|580½
|—4
|Sep
|523½
|528
|517½
|520
|—3¾
|Dec
|525
|530¼
|519
|520
|—5¼
|Mar
|535
|540¼
|529¼
|530¼
|—5
|May
|541
|546½
|536¼
|536¾
|—5
|Jul
|545½
|550¼
|540
|541
|—5
|Sep
|527
|527
|521¾
|522½
|—2¾
|Dec
|521
|524
|515½
|516
|—4½
|Mar
|525¼
|525¼
|522¾
|522¾
|—4¾
|May
|528
|528
|524
|524
|—5¼
|Dec
|486
|486
|482¼
|482¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 240,633.
|Mon.'s sales 295,568
|Mon.'s open int 1,220,061,
|up 12,827
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|297¼
|297½
|297¼
|297½
|+2¾
|Jul
|308¾
|309¼
|302¾
|304½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|311½
|311½
|311½
|311½
|—1
|Dec
|323
|325½
|322¾
|323¾
|+1
|Mar
|334¾
|334¾
|334¾
|334¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 156.
|Mon.'s sales 363
|Mon.'s open int 5,122,
|up 66
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1460
|1467
|1445
|1445
|—9¾
|Jul
|1427
|1440
|1413½
|1414½
|—13
|Aug
|1370¼
|1381½
|1360¾
|1361½
|—9
|Sep
|1296¼
|1305¼
|1288¾
|1288¾
|—6¼
|Nov
|1275
|1284
|1265¼
|1265½
|—9½
|Jan
|1284¼
|1293
|1274¾
|1275¼
|—9
|Mar
|1284¾
|1294
|1277¼
|1277½
|—7½
|May
|1290
|1298½
|1282½
|1282½
|—6¾
|Jul
|1294¼
|1301¾
|1286¼
|1286¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|1255
|1255
|1255
|1255
|+9½
|Nov
|1233¾
|1241½
|1230½
|1230½
|—2
|Nov
|1163½
|1163½
|1158½
|1158½
|Est. sales 143,566.
|Mon.'s sales 133,758
|Mon.'s open int 600,219
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.06
|52.08
|51.79
|51.88
|+.33
|Jul
|51.81
|52.60
|51.78
|51.84
|+.03
|Aug
|51.62
|52.33
|51.59
|51.64
|+.04
|Sep
|51.27
|51.90
|51.24
|51.25
|+.01
|Oct
|50.85
|51.33
|50.74
|50.80
|+.03
|Dec
|50.53
|50.97
|50.37
|50.45
|—.04
|Jan
|50.58
|50.77
|50.24
|50.30
|—.07
|Mar
|50.40
|50.71
|50.13
|50.19
|—.11
|May
|50.27
|50.59
|50.18
|50.19
|—.05
|Jul
|50.26
|50.51
|50.23
|50.26
|+.01
|Aug
|50.19
|50.20
|50.17
|50.17
|+.05
|Sep
|50.08
|50.15
|50.00
|50.00
|+.05
|Oct
|49.79
|49.80
|49.63
|49.63
|—.02
|Dec
|49.70
|49.89
|49.55
|49.55
|—.04
|Est. sales 88,061.
|Mon.'s sales 82,416
|Mon.'s open int 472,247,
|up 3,472
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|435.30
|437.30
|430.60
|431.50
|—3.80
|Jul
|433.70
|437.60
|427.50
|428.60
|—5.00
|Aug
|427.40
|430.80
|422.50
|423.00
|—4.40
|Sep
|417.30
|420.40
|413.10
|413.20
|—4.10
|Oct
|409.20
|411.60
|404.90
|405.00
|—4.00
|Dec
|407.50
|410.10
|402.70
|402.80
|—4.60
|Jan
|405.70
|407.90
|400.40
|400.40
|—4.80
|Mar
|399.40
|401.60
|394.60
|394.60
|—4.10
|May
|395.90
|398.10
|391.50
|391.50
|—3.50
|Jul
|395.60
|397.00
|392.00
|392.20
|—2.40
|Aug
|394.00
|394.10
|391.60
|391.60
|—.30
|Sep
|391.60
|391.60
|388.10
|388.50
|+.20
|Oct
|384.30
|384.30
|380.20
|380.20
|—2.10
|Dec
|383.40
|384.00
|380.20
|380.20
|—1.80
|Dec
|368.40
|368.40
|368.40
|368.40
|—1.80
|Est. sales 76,048.
|Mon.'s sales 60,742
|Mon.'s open int 426,577,
|up 1,759