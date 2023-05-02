BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

AP NEWS
May 2, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May612612¾599600—3¾
Jul620626½610¾611—7¼
Sep631¾637¾622622¼—7¾
Dec648½655¾639½640—7¾
Mar667½668652652¼—8¼
May674½674½658658¼—8¾
Jul673¾673¾658658—9¼
Sep680¼680¼670670—8
Dec696¾697½685½685¾—7¾
Est. sales 77,650. Mon.'s sales 94,159
Mon.'s open int 372,036, up 6,618
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May641¾652638½639½
Jul584½590½580¼580½—4
Sep523½528517½520—3¾
Dec525530¼519520—5¼
Mar535540¼529¼530¼—5
May541546½536¼536¾—5
Jul545½550¼540541—5
Sep527527521¾522½—2¾
Dec521524515½516—4½
Mar525¼525¼522¾522¾—4¾
May528528524524—5¼
Dec486486482¼482¾—2¼
Est. sales 240,633. Mon.'s sales 295,568
Mon.'s open int 1,220,061, up 12,827
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May297¼297½297¼297½+2¾
Jul308¾309¼302¾304½¼
Sep311½311½311½311½—1
Dec323325½322¾323¾+1
Mar334¾334¾334¾334¾
Est. sales 156. Mon.'s sales 363
Mon.'s open int 5,122, up 66
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1460146714451445—9¾
Jul142714401413½1414½—13
Aug1370¼1381½1360¾1361½—9
Sep1296¼1305¼1288¾1288¾—6¼
Nov127512841265¼1265½—9½
Jan1284¼12931274¾1275¼—9
Mar1284¾12941277¼1277½—7½
May12901298½1282½1282½—6¾
Jul1294¼1301¾1286¼1286¼—6¼
Sep1255125512551255+9½
Nov1233¾1241½1230½1230½—2
Nov1163½1163½1158½1158½
Est. sales 143,566. Mon.'s sales 133,758
Mon.'s open int 600,219
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.0652.0851.7951.88+.33
Jul51.8152.6051.7851.84+.03
Aug51.6252.3351.5951.64+.04
Sep51.2751.9051.2451.25+.01
Oct50.8551.3350.7450.80+.03
Dec50.5350.9750.3750.45—.04
Jan50.5850.7750.2450.30—.07
Mar50.4050.7150.1350.19—.11
May50.2750.5950.1850.19—.05
Jul50.2650.5150.2350.26+.01
Aug50.1950.2050.1750.17+.05
Sep50.0850.1550.0050.00+.05
Oct49.7949.8049.6349.63—.02
Dec49.7049.8949.5549.55—.04
Est. sales 88,061. Mon.'s sales 82,416
Mon.'s open int 472,247, up 3,472
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May435.30437.30430.60431.50—3.80
Jul433.70437.60427.50428.60—5.00
Aug427.40430.80422.50423.00—4.40
Sep417.30420.40413.10413.20—4.10
Oct409.20411.60404.90405.00—4.00
Dec407.50410.10402.70402.80—4.60
Jan405.70407.90400.40400.40—4.80
Mar399.40401.60394.60394.60—4.10
May395.90398.10391.50391.50—3.50
Jul395.60397.00392.00392.20—2.40
Aug394.00394.10391.60391.60—.30
Sep391.60391.60388.10388.50+.20
Oct384.30384.30380.20380.20—2.10
Dec383.40384.00380.20380.20—1.80
Dec368.40368.40368.40368.40—1.80
Est. sales 76,048. Mon.'s sales 60,742
Mon.'s open int 426,577, up 1,759
