May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Early
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|CATTLE
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jun
|161.72
|162.27
|161.65
|162.07
|+.42
|Aug
|159.55
|160.12
|159.47
|159.95
|+.40
|Oct
|164.00
|164.57
|163.90
|164.25
|+.25
|Dec
|168.52
|169.05
|168.40
|168.67
|+.15
|Feb
|172.35
|172.82
|172.30
|172.55
|+.10
|Apr
|175.50
|175.90
|175.47
|175.70
|+.05
|Jun
|170.65
|170.80
|170.50
|170.80
|+.23
|Aug
|169.02
|169.32
|169.02
|169.32
|+.12
|Est. sales 24,783.
|Wed.'s sales 80,719
|Wed.'s open int 341,072
|FEEDER CATTLE
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|203.70
|204.50
|203.45
|203.65
|+.23
|Aug
|223.62
|224.47
|223.20
|223.25
|—.27
|Sep
|226.90
|227.67
|226.47
|226.50
|—.25
|Oct
|228.40
|229.40
|228.27
|228.30
|—.22
|Nov
|229.42
|229.80
|228.75
|228.82
|—.15
|Jan
|227.60
|227.70
|226.72
|226.72
|—.28
|Mar
|227.05
|227.05
|226.32
|226.32
|—.50
|Apr
|229.00
|229.00
|229.00
|229.00
|+.70
|Est. sales 3,529.
|Wed.'s sales 22,130
|Wed.'s open int 59,931
|HOGS,LEAN
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|77.75
|77.82
|77.27
|77.65
|—.50
|Jun
|87.47
|88.20
|87.02
|88.15
|+.15
|Jul
|88.82
|89.32
|88.25
|89.07
|—.25
|Aug
|90.00
|90.47
|89.47
|90.27
|—.23
|Oct
|80.97
|81.30
|80.42
|81.15
|—.10
|Dec
|77.65
|77.90
|77.12
|77.82
|—.03
|Feb
|81.92
|82.15
|81.70
|82.02
|—.30
|Apr
|85.42
|85.67
|85.42
|85.60
|—.40
|Est. sales 16,935.
|Wed.'s sales 47,693
|Wed.'s open int 230,122
|PORK BELLIES
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|No open contracts.