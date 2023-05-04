AP NEWS
    BC-Merc Early

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:

    OpenHighLowLastChg.
    CATTLE
    40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    Jun161.72162.27161.65162.07+.42
    Aug159.55160.12159.47159.95+.40
    Oct164.00164.57163.90164.25+.25
    Dec168.52169.05168.40168.67+.15
    Feb172.35172.82172.30172.55+.10
    Apr175.50175.90175.47175.70+.05
    Jun170.65170.80170.50170.80+.23
    Aug169.02169.32169.02169.32+.12
    Est. sales 24,783. Wed.'s sales 80,719
    Wed.'s open int 341,072
    FEEDER CATTLE
    50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    May203.70204.50203.45203.65+.23
    Aug223.62224.47223.20223.25—.27
    Sep226.90227.67226.47226.50—.25
    Oct228.40229.40228.27228.30—.22
    Nov229.42229.80228.75228.82—.15
    Jan227.60227.70226.72226.72—.28
    Mar227.05227.05226.32226.32—.50
    Apr229.00229.00229.00229.00+.70
    Est. sales 3,529. Wed.'s sales 22,130
    Wed.'s open int 59,931
    HOGS,LEAN
    40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    May77.7577.8277.2777.65—.50
    Jun87.4788.2087.0288.15+.15
    Jul88.8289.3288.2589.07—.25
    Aug90.0090.4789.4790.27—.23
    Oct80.9781.3080.4281.15—.10
    Dec77.6577.9077.1277.82—.03
    Feb81.9282.1581.7082.02—.30
    Apr85.4285.6785.4285.60—.40
    Est. sales 16,935. Wed.'s sales 47,693
    Wed.'s open int 230,122
    PORK BELLIES
    40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    No open contracts.
