BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

June 1, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul594¼617½593610½+16¼
Sep608630607623¾+15¾
Dec626¾648626642¼+15½
Mar643¼661643¼656¾+14¾
May651½667½651½664+14¼
Jul657671½656¼668¼+12¼
Sep671¼679671¼677¼+11½
Dec683½693682¾686¾+8
Jul675675675675
Est. sales 112,349. Wed.'s sales 125,861
Wed.'s open int 393,707
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul594606591¾594¾
Sep516531¼514¾523¾+7½
Dec520½536½520529½+7¾
Mar529¼545¾529¼539¼+8
May536550¾536544½+7¾
Jul537¼552537¼546¼+8¼
Sep514¼521¼513½514½+4½
Dec504516½503½510+5¼
Mar523¼524520½520½+7¾
May527½527½523¼523¼+7½
Jul520528½520524¼+7¾
Dec475481¼474½481¼+8
Jul490490490490+7¼
Est. sales 255,476. Wed.'s sales 311,522
Wed.'s open int 1,332,173, up 12,968
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul339½344337¾341¼+2¼
Sep345¾347344¾345¼
Dec353353347351
Mar359½359½359½359½—1½
Est. sales 459. Wed.'s sales 798
Wed.'s open int 4,428, up 46
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1299¾1335¼1299¼1329¼+29½
Aug1216½1251¼12161243½+25¾
Sep1151118411511176¾+24¼
Nov1145½1175¾1144¼1168½+22
Jan1155¼1185¼1155¼1178¼+21¼
Mar1158¼11861157¾1178+18¼
May1162¼11901162¼1181¾+16¾
Jul11701194¼11701186¼+16¼
Nov113411431132¾1136½+14
Jan1145¾1145¾1145¾1145¾+21¼
Jul1117¼1117¼1117¼1117¼+3¼
Nov1093110010931100+13½
Nov1073¾1073¾1073¾1073¾+20¾
Est. sales 211,176. Wed.'s sales 256,615
Wed.'s open int 676,010, up 3,528
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul46.3347.9246.1647.58+1.38
Aug46.3747.9346.2847.56+1.25
Sep46.3847.7646.2747.43+1.18
Oct46.1847.5346.1047.24+1.11
Dec46.2047.4546.1347.23+1.08
Jan46.2347.3546.1947.14+.99
Mar46.1147.1846.0947.00+.89
May45.9646.9545.9646.80+.82
Jul45.8946.7345.8946.57+.77
Aug45.8346.3945.7346.20+.60
Sep45.5646.2545.5245.91+.55
Oct45.6645.8945.2045.60+.52
Dec45.7545.7545.6545.65+.60
Est. sales 121,837. Wed.'s sales 187,086
Wed.'s open int 555,406, up 6,606
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul393.30404.40392.80401.80+8.40
Aug387.20397.40387.20395.10+7.30
Sep377.70386.00377.50383.70+5.60
Oct366.90373.90366.90371.90+4.60
Dec365.20371.40364.20369.20+4.20
Jan362.60368.50362.10366.50+3.50
Mar356.30362.60356.20360.70+3.30
May353.10358.90352.70357.30+3.70
Jul353.30359.10353.30356.20+3.00
Aug356.50357.10355.40355.50+4.10
Sep354.00354.80352.80353.00+3.90
Oct350.20350.20349.50349.50+3.90
Dec350.80351.60349.50350.60+4.70
Est. sales 113,028. Wed.'s sales 144,655
Wed.'s open int 485,212, up 1,071
