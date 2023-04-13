April 13, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|680¾
|680¾
|664½
|668¼
|—11¼
|Jul
|688½
|688½
|673¾
|677½
|—9½
|Sep
|698¾
|698¾
|685
|688
|—10
|Dec
|715
|715
|701¾
|704½
|—9¼
|Mar
|723¼
|724¼
|712
|714
|—10
|May
|723¾
|725¾
|715½
|718¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|710
|710½
|700½
|703¼
|—8¾
|Sep
|715
|715
|714¼
|714¼
|Dec
|718½
|718½
|718½
|718½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 247,812.
|Wed.'s sales 235,827
|Wed.'s open int 381,364
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|656
|661¾
|653
|653½
|—2½
|Jul
|627½
|633
|625¼
|626¼
|—1½
|Sep
|562¼
|564¾
|558¾
|560½
|—2
|Dec
|555
|557½
|551½
|553½
|—2
|Mar
|563¼
|566
|560
|562
|—2
|May
|568¾
|569¾
|565¾
|567¼
|—2
|Jul
|570
|570¾
|567½
|569¼
|—1½
|Sep
|545
|545
|542¼
|544¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|534½
|536½
|532
|535
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 358,491.
|Wed.'s sales 310,962
|Wed.'s open int 1,328,326
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|334¾
|338¾
|333½
|335
|—
|¾
|Jul
|332½
|333½
|330
|330½
|—1¼
|Sep
|336¾
|336¾
|336¾
|336¾
|+¾
|Dec
|347
|347
|346¾
|346¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|356½
|356½
|356½
|356½
|+4
|Est. sales 442.
|Wed.'s sales 442
|Wed.'s open int 4,779,
|up 81
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1504¼
|1522¼
|1500¾
|1501¼
|—3
|Jul
|1471¾
|1489¼
|1470
|1472¾
|+½
|Aug
|1419½
|1435¾
|1418¾
|1422½
|+2
|Sep
|1338¾
|1354
|1338½
|1342¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|1306
|1321
|1305½
|1311½
|+3¾
|Jan
|1313
|1326¼
|1312
|1317¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|1306½
|1319¾
|1306¼
|1311
|+3¼
|May
|1308¾
|1321½
|1307¾
|1312
|+2¼
|Jul
|1312¾
|1324¼
|1312¾
|1316¼
|+3½
|Sep
|1269½
|1269½
|1269½
|1269½
|+5½
|Nov
|1241
|1250
|1240
|1242¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 303,647.
|Wed.'s sales 276,919
|Wed.'s open int 709,270
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|53.93
|54.16
|53.41
|53.82
|—.18
|Jul
|54.11
|54.28
|53.53
|53.97
|—.19
|Aug
|53.93
|54.04
|53.38
|53.87
|—.09
|Sep
|53.57
|53.72
|53.06
|53.57
|—.09
|Oct
|52.98
|53.26
|52.65
|53.15
|—.08
|Dec
|52.91
|53.08
|52.43
|52.83
|—.20
|Jan
|52.68
|52.99
|52.43
|52.78
|—.15
|Mar
|52.57
|52.89
|52.46
|52.70
|—.20
|May
|52.59
|52.82
|52.45
|52.68
|—.20
|Jul
|52.57
|52.79
|52.49
|52.76
|—.16
|Dec
|52.17
|52.17
|51.93
|52.01
|—.36
|Est. sales 156,391.
|Wed.'s sales 142,945
|Wed.'s open int 484,455
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|460.20
|470.20
|459.60
|462.20
|+2.00
|Jul
|457.60
|467.00
|456.80
|459.60
|+2.20
|Aug
|447.00
|456.00
|447.00
|449.40
|+2.30
|Sep
|432.30
|440.80
|432.10
|434.20
|+1.50
|Oct
|419.60
|427.20
|419.60
|421.10
|+.90
|Dec
|417.00
|424.50
|416.70
|418.50
|+.80
|Jan
|412.20
|419.80
|412.20
|414.60
|+1.50
|Mar
|405.40
|409.90
|404.50
|404.50
|+.90
|May
|400.20
|402.50
|399.10
|399.20
|+.90
|Jul
|399.50
|401.60
|399.00
|401.60
|+4.40
|Dec
|384.00
|384.50
|384.00
|384.50
|+5.10
|Est. sales 178,114.
|Wed.'s sales 159,941
|Wed.'s open int 431,987