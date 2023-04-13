AP NEWS
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

April 13, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May680¾680¾664½668¼—11¼
Jul688½688½673¾677½—9½
Sep698¾698¾685688—10
Dec715715701¾704½—9¼
Mar723¼724¼712714—10
May723¾725¾715½718¼—8¼
Jul710710½700½703¼—8¾
Sep715715714¼714¼
Dec718½718½718½718½—2¾
Est. sales 247,812. Wed.'s sales 235,827
Wed.'s open int 381,364
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May656661¾653653½—2½
Jul627½633625¼626¼—1½
Sep562¼564¾558¾560½—2
Dec555557½551½553½—2
Mar563¼566560562—2
May568¾569¾565¾567¼—2
Jul570570¾567½569¼—1½
Sep545545542¼544¼½
Dec534½536½532535¼
Est. sales 358,491. Wed.'s sales 310,962
Wed.'s open int 1,328,326
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May334¾338¾333½335¾
Jul332½333½330330½—1¼
Sep336¾336¾336¾336¾
Dec347347346¾346¾+1¼
Mar356½356½356½356½+4
Est. sales 442. Wed.'s sales 442
Wed.'s open int 4,779, up 81
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1504¼1522¼1500¾1501¼—3
Jul1471¾1489¼14701472¾
Aug1419½1435¾1418¾1422½+2
Sep1338¾13541338½1342¾+3¼
Nov130613211305½1311½+3¾
Jan13131326¼13121317¼+3¼
Mar1306½1319¾1306¼1311+3¼
May1308¾1321½1307¾1312+2¼
Jul1312¾1324¼1312¾1316¼+3½
Sep1269½1269½1269½1269½+5½
Nov1241125012401242¼
Est. sales 303,647. Wed.'s sales 276,919
Wed.'s open int 709,270
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May53.9354.1653.4153.82—.18
Jul54.1154.2853.5353.97—.19
Aug53.9354.0453.3853.87—.09
Sep53.5753.7253.0653.57—.09
Oct52.9853.2652.6553.15—.08
Dec52.9153.0852.4352.83—.20
Jan52.6852.9952.4352.78—.15
Mar52.5752.8952.4652.70—.20
May52.5952.8252.4552.68—.20
Jul52.5752.7952.4952.76—.16
Dec52.1752.1751.9352.01—.36
Est. sales 156,391. Wed.'s sales 142,945
Wed.'s open int 484,455
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May460.20470.20459.60462.20+2.00
Jul457.60467.00456.80459.60+2.20
Aug447.00456.00447.00449.40+2.30
Sep432.30440.80432.10434.20+1.50
Oct419.60427.20419.60421.10+.90
Dec417.00424.50416.70418.50+.80
Jan412.20419.80412.20414.60+1.50
Mar405.40409.90404.50404.50+.90
May400.20402.50399.10399.20+.90
Jul399.50401.60399.00401.60+4.40
Dec384.00384.50384.00384.50+5.10
Est. sales 178,114. Wed.'s sales 159,941
Wed.'s open int 431,987
