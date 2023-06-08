AP NEWS
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

June 8, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul616628¾611¼628½+11¾
Sep627¼641623¼640½+12¾
Dec643½658¼641¾657¾+12¼
Mar658¼672½657¼672½+12
May668½680¾666¼680½+11
Jul674685672¼684¾+10¾
Sep685¾690½685¾687¾+4¾
Dec697¼705697¼704¾+10¼
Mar704¾710½703½709¾+7
Est. sales 179,322. Wed.'s sales 159,309
Wed.'s open int 397,117
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul600613¼595¼612½+8¼
Sep521527½514½526¾+1¾
Dec526532¼520¼531¾+1
Mar535½542½530¼542+1¼
May539¼547¼536547¼+1
Jul542548¾538¼548½
Sep510513¼503½511½¼
Dec502509½496½509½+5½
Mar515515512½512½
Dec474479473¾479+3
Dec468471467470½¼
Est. sales 399,158. Wed.'s sales 355,666
Wed.'s open int 1,307,158
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul344361¼338½358+13¾
Sep342¼361¾342¼361+12¼
Dec346¾368346¾367+15
Mar378½378½378½378½+17¼
Est. sales 671. Wed.'s sales 671
Wed.'s open int 4,384
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul13581371¾13521364¾+4
Aug1265¼1279½1258½1277¾+10½
Sep11881202¼11791201½+11¾
Nov11751187½11671186¼+7¾
Jan1185¼1196½1176¼1195½+8
Mar1181¾1194½1175¼1194+8½
May11821196½11791195¾+8
Jul1188¼12001182½1200+8¼
Nov1132¾114511281145+10½
Nov1105110511051105+9
Nov1065106510651065½
Est. sales 304,894. Wed.'s sales 274,240
Wed.'s open int 678,317, up 9,194
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul50.5452.2550.3552.15+1.68
Aug50.0451.3449.8451.30+1.31
Sep49.6650.7549.4250.71+1.13
Oct49.1750.2849.0050.25+1.12
Dec48.9450.0748.7250.04+1.13
Jan48.7749.8848.5849.86+1.08
Mar48.6049.6548.4749.65+1.04
May48.5149.4048.2649.38+.99
Jul48.3349.1348.0149.12+.96
Aug48.5148.5148.5148.51+.68
Sep48.1748.1748.1748.17+.71
Oct47.8448.2447.6947.69+.62
Dec46.8747.3546.8747.25+.31
Est. sales 227,973. Wed.'s sales 215,600
Wed.'s open int 530,676
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul404.70408.40401.00404.30—.90
Aug394.60396.90391.20393.60—1.60
Sep381.30382.40377.70379.60—1.90
Oct368.10369.30365.10367.10—1.70
Dec365.40366.60362.40364.50—1.30
Jan362.50363.70359.80362.10—.90
Mar356.00357.50353.50355.80—.50
May352.30354.40350.00352.50—.20
Jul352.10355.00349.80352.40
Aug350.00351.90348.80350.70+.30
Sep347.40351.60346.50348.40+.60
Oct342.00349.00342.00346.00+.70
Dec342.00347.90342.00346.50+1.70
Est. sales 210,068. Wed.'s sales 192,180
Wed.'s open int 505,163, up 10,199
