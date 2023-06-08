June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Money
CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thursday:
Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|BRITISH POUND
|62,500 pounds, $ per pound
|Jun
|1.2425
|1.2560
|1.2398
|1.2560
|+
|1
|Jul
|1.2440
|1.2564
|1.2439
|1.2564
|—
|1
|Aug
|1.2437
|1.2556
|1.2437
|1.2556
|—
|15
|Sep
|1.2443
|1.2577
|1.2417
|1.2577
|+
|1
|Dec
|1.2464
|1.2564
|1.2453
|1.2564
|—
|16
|Sep
|1.2455
|1.2525
|1.2455
|1.2525
|Est. sales 110,383.
|Wed.'s sales 110,015
|Wed.'s open int 241,935
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|100,000 dollars, $ per Cdn. dlr
|Jun
|.7464
|.7549
|.7450
|.7490
|+
|3
|Jul
|.7470
|.7505
|.7461
|.7489
|—
|2
|Sep
|.7478
|.7521
|.7465
|.7501
|+
|3
|Dec
|.7500
|.7530
|.7500
|.7504
|Mar
|.7508
|.7509
|.7508
|.7509
|+
|2
|Sep
|.7486
|.7494
|.7486
|.7494
|—
|2
|Est. sales 117,534.
|Wed.'s sales 116,828
|Wed.'s open int 164,457
|JAPANESE YEN
|12.5 million yen, $ per 100 yen
|Jun
|.7173
|.7208
|.7142
|.7208
|+
|1
|Jul
|.7209
|.7239
|.7175
|.7239
|Aug
|.7243
|.7261
|.7217
|.7217
|—
|54
|Sep
|.7281
|.7312
|.7246
|.7312
|+
|1
|Dec
|.7403
|.7411
|.7369
|.7375
|—
|43
|Jun
|.7565
|.7565
|.7561
|.7561
|—
|62
|Est. sales 210,259.
|Wed.'s sales 210,026
|Wed.'s open int 263,994,
|up 18,662
|SWISS FRANC
|125,000 francs, $ per franc
|Jun
|1.1030
|1.1130
|1.0994
|1.1130
|—
|1
|Sep
|1.1145
|1.1241
|1.1104
|1.1241
|+
|2
|Dec
|1.1271
|1.1340
|1.1218
|1.1340
|—
|7
|Mar
|1.1400
|1.1440
|1.1400
|1.1440
|—
|12
|Jun
|1.1490
|1.1520
|1.1490
|1.1520
|—
|17
|Sep
|1.1600
|—
|2
|Est. sales 16,345.
|Wed.'s sales 16,345
|Wed.'s open int 45,381,
|up 1,294
|AUSTRAL. DOLLAR
|100,000 dollars, $ per A $
|Jun
|.6673
|.6720
|.6644
|.6716
|Jul
|.6692
|.6722
|.6652
|.6721
|—
|1
|Aug
|.6688
|.6719
|.6683
|.6719
|—
|9
|Sep
|.6691
|.6739
|.6663
|.6733
|—
|1
|Dec
|.6722
|.6746
|.6722
|.6746
|—
|1
|Est. sales 97,237.
|Wed.'s sales 97,237
|Wed.'s open int 200,341
|MEXICAN PESO
|500,000 pesos, $ per peso
|Jun
|.057400
|.057660
|.057380
|.057410
|+20
|Jul
|.056900
|.057120
|.056900
|.057120
|+70
|Sep
|.056420
|.056660
|.056390
|.056390
|+10
|Est. sales 71,188.
|Wed.'s sales 71,188
|Wed.'s open int 239,538,
|up 3,544
|EURO FUTURES
|125,000 Euros, $ per Euro
|Jun
|1.0701
|1.0784
|1.0675
|1.0784
|—
|1
|Jul
|1.0727
|1.0801
|1.0709
|1.0801
|—
|1
|Aug
|1.0733
|1.0818
|1.0711
|1.0818
|Sep
|1.0756
|1.0838
|1.0730
|1.0838
|—
|1
|Dec
|1.0806
|1.0887
|1.0783
|1.0887
|Mar
|1.0856
|1.0940
|1.0856
|1.0940
|+
|2
|Jun
|1.0900
|1.0977
|1.0900
|1.0977
|+
|2
|Sep
|1.0932
|1.1004
|1.0932
|1.1004
|+
|2
|Dec
|1.0936
|1.1010
|1.0936
|1.1010
|—
|18
|Est. sales 324,132.
|Wed.'s sales 324,132
|Wed.'s open int 780,051