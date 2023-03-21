AP NEWS
    BC-Wheat KX

    March 21, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May829¼843815820¼—9½
    Jul815827¾802½806¾—8½
    Sep812¼825802¼805¾—8¼
    Dec815¼828806½809½—7¼
    Mar811½825½807809¼—6¾
    May809¾809¾803803¼—6
    Jul781781768½769½—5
    Sep765767765767—5¼
    Dec770¾—5¼
    Mar786½—5¼
    May758¾—5¼
    Jul708—5¼
    Est. sales 35,317. Mon.'s sales 37,234
    Mon.'s open int 170,669, up 38
