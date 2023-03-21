March 21, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|829¼
|843
|815
|820¼
|—9½
|Jul
|815
|827¾
|802½
|806¾
|—8½
|Sep
|812¼
|825
|802¼
|805¾
|—8¼
|Dec
|815¼
|828
|806½
|809½
|—7¼
|Mar
|811½
|825½
|807
|809¼
|—6¾
|May
|809¾
|809¾
|803
|803¼
|—6
|Jul
|781
|781
|768½
|769½
|—5
|Sep
|765
|767
|765
|767
|—5¼
|Dec
|770¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|786½
|—5¼
|May
|758¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|708
|—5¼
|Est. sales 35,317.
|Mon.'s sales 37,234
|Mon.'s open int 170,669,
|up 38