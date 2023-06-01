June 1, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|594¼
|617½
|593
|610½
|+16¼
|Sep
|608
|630
|607
|623¾
|+15¾
|Dec
|626¾
|648
|626
|642¼
|+15½
|Mar
|643¼
|661
|643¼
|656¾
|+14¾
|May
|651½
|667½
|651½
|664
|+14¼
|Jul
|657
|671½
|656¼
|668¼
|+12¼
|Sep
|671¼
|679
|671¼
|677¼
|+11½
|Dec
|683½
|693
|682¾
|686¾
|+8
|Jul
|675
|675
|675
|675
|+¼
|Est. sales 112,349.
|Wed.'s sales 125,861
|Wed.'s open int 393,707
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|594
|606
|591¾
|594¾
|+¾
|Sep
|516
|531¼
|514¾
|523¾
|+7½
|Dec
|520½
|536½
|520
|529½
|+7¾
|Mar
|529¼
|545¾
|529¼
|539¼
|+8
|May
|536
|550¾
|536
|544½
|+7¾
|Jul
|537¼
|552
|537¼
|546¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|514¼
|521¼
|513½
|514½
|+4½
|Dec
|504
|516½
|503½
|510
|+5¼
|Mar
|523¼
|524
|520½
|520½
|+7¾
|May
|527½
|527½
|523¼
|523¼
|+7½
|Jul
|520
|528½
|520
|524¼
|+7¾
|Dec
|475
|481¼
|474½
|481¼
|+8
|Jul
|490
|490
|490
|490
|+7¼
|Est. sales 255,476.
|Wed.'s sales 311,522
|Wed.'s open int 1,332,173,
|up 12,968
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|339½
|344
|337¾
|341¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|345¾
|347
|344¾
|345¼
|+¾
|Dec
|353
|353
|347
|351
|+¼
|Mar
|359½
|359½
|359½
|359½
|—1½
|Est. sales 459.
|Wed.'s sales 798
|Wed.'s open int 4,428,
|up 46
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1299¾
|1335¼
|1299¼
|1329¼
|+29½
|Aug
|1216½
|1251¼
|1216
|1243½
|+25¾
|Sep
|1151
|1184
|1151
|1176¾
|+24¼
|Nov
|1145½
|1175¾
|1144¼
|1168½
|+22
|Jan
|1155¼
|1185¼
|1155¼
|1178¼
|+21¼
|Mar
|1158¼
|1186
|1157¾
|1178
|+18¼
|May
|1162¼
|1190
|1162¼
|1181¾
|+16¾
|Jul
|1170
|1194¼
|1170
|1186¼
|+16¼
|Nov
|1134
|1143
|1132¾
|1136½
|+14
|Jan
|1145¾
|1145¾
|1145¾
|1145¾
|+21¼
|Jul
|1117¼
|1117¼
|1117¼
|1117¼
|+3¼
|Nov
|1093
|1100
|1093
|1100
|+13½
|Nov
|1073¾
|1073¾
|1073¾
|1073¾
|+20¾
|Est. sales 211,176.
|Wed.'s sales 256,615
|Wed.'s open int 676,010,
|up 3,528
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|46.33
|47.92
|46.16
|47.58
|+1.38
|Aug
|46.37
|47.93
|46.28
|47.56
|+1.25
|Sep
|46.38
|47.76
|46.27
|47.43
|+1.18
|Oct
|46.18
|47.53
|46.10
|47.24
|+1.11
|Dec
|46.20
|47.45
|46.13
|47.23
|+1.08
|Jan
|46.23
|47.35
|46.19
|47.14
|+.99
|Mar
|46.11
|47.18
|46.09
|47.00
|+.89
|May
|45.96
|46.95
|45.96
|46.80
|+.82
|Jul
|45.89
|46.73
|45.89
|46.57
|+.77
|Aug
|45.83
|46.39
|45.73
|46.20
|+.60
|Sep
|45.56
|46.25
|45.52
|45.91
|+.55
|Oct
|45.66
|45.89
|45.20
|45.60
|+.52
|Dec
|45.75
|45.75
|45.65
|45.65
|+.60
|Est. sales 121,837.
|Wed.'s sales 187,086
|Wed.'s open int 555,406,
|up 6,606
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|393.30
|404.40
|392.80
|401.80
|+8.40
|Aug
|387.20
|397.40
|387.20
|395.10
|+7.30
|Sep
|377.70
|386.00
|377.50
|383.70
|+5.60
|Oct
|366.90
|373.90
|366.90
|371.90
|+4.60
|Dec
|365.20
|371.40
|364.20
|369.20
|+4.20
|Jan
|362.60
|368.50
|362.10
|366.50
|+3.50
|Mar
|356.30
|362.60
|356.20
|360.70
|+3.30
|May
|353.10
|358.90
|352.70
|357.30
|+3.70
|Jul
|353.30
|359.10
|353.30
|356.20
|+3.00
|Aug
|356.50
|357.10
|355.40
|355.50
|+4.10
|Sep
|354.00
|354.80
|352.80
|353.00
|+3.90
|Oct
|350.20
|350.20
|349.50
|349.50
|+3.90
|Dec
|350.80
|351.60
|349.50
|350.60
|+4.70
|Est. sales 113,028.
|Wed.'s sales 144,655
|Wed.'s open int 485,212,
|up 1,071