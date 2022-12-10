AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Bulls

By The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

Dallas Mavericks (13-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (10-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Chicago. He’s first in the league scoring 31.5 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 6-5 at home. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.7 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Mavericks have gone 3-8 away from home. Dallas is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 20.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Doncic averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 31.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

Chicago Bulls

  • DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 41-point performance

  • Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Bulls

  • Washington visits Chicago following LaVine's 41-point outing

  • DeRozan, Bulls beat Wizards; Beal out with hamstring strain

    • INJURIES:

    Mavericks: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.