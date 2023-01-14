Bulls take on the Warriors on 3-game slide

Golden State Warriors (21-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Bulls take on Golden State.

The Bulls are 11-10 on their home court. Chicago is fifth in the NBA shooting 37.3% from downtown, led by Tony Bradley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Warriors have gone 4-16 away from home. Golden State ranks sixth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.2% as a team from downtown this season. James Wiseman leads them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Bulls 119-111 in their last meeting on Dec. 3. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 30 points, and Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poole is shooting 43.0% and averaging 20.9 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 119.6 points, 49.1 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (quad), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (ankle), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .