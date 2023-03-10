Rockets take on the Bulls in non-conference play

Chicago Bulls (30-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-51, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls visit the Houston Rockets in a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets are 9-23 on their home court. Houston is the Western Conference leader with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 3.2.

The Bulls have gone 12-21 away from home. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 133-118 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 36 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

