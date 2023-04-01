Memphis visits Chicago, aims for 50th win this season

Memphis Grizzlies (49-28, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (37-40, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to earn its 50th victory this season when the Grizzlies visit the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls have gone 20-18 in home games. Chicago is 22-25 against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are 15-22 in road games. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference scoring 17.8 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 104-89 on Feb. 8. Ja Morant scored 34 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Morant is averaging 26.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 124.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), John Konchar: out (hip), Vince Williams Jr.: out (shoulder), Ziaire Williams: out (foot/ankle).

