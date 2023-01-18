Detroit takes on the Chicago Bulls in Paris

Chicago Bulls (20-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Paris; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls in Paris.

The Pistons have gone 4-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit is 5-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 4-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 132-118 on Dec. 31. Zach LaVine scored 43 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Detroit.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 114.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (quad), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .