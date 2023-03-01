Chicago faces Detroit on 5-game road slide

Chicago Bulls (28-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (15-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pistons -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Bulls face Detroit.

The Pistons are 0-9 against Central Division opponents. Detroit has a 5-26 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Chicago averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 16-20 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 126-108 in the last meeting on Jan. 19. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is shooting 48.7% and averaging 21.4 points for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 25.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 107.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (hip), Isaiah Livers: day to day (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (achilles), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

