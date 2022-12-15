New York faces Chicago on 5-game win streak

New York Knicks (15-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-16, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on Chicago.

The Bulls are 9-8 in conference play. Chicago is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knicks are 10-6 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 47.4 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.9.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Bulls 128-120 in overtime in their last meeting on Dec. 15. Randle led the Knicks with 31 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 26.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 20.8 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Randle is averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 49.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES:

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .