Orlando takes on Chicago, looks for 4th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (22-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (19-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Magic -2.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Chicago looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 9-20 in conference play. Orlando averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 18-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 12-17 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 108-107 in the last matchup on Nov. 19. Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 21 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.7 points for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (injury management), Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

Bulls: Goran Dragic: day to day (illness), Marko Simonovic: out (cervical), Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .