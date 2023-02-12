Bulls take on the Magic on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (23-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to end its three-game skid when the Bulls play Orlando.

The Bulls are 20-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 14- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Magic have gone 11-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando allows 113.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Magic 128-109 in their last meeting on Jan. 29. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points, and Moritz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 25.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .