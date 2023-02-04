Portland plays Chicago on 3-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (26-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Bulls -5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Chicago.

The Bulls are 14-11 on their home court. Chicago ranks ninth in the NBA shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by Tony Bradley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers are 12-15 on the road. Portland has a 15-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26 points and five assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 13.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle), Nikola Vucevic: day to day (quad), Alex Caruso: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Gary Payton II: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .