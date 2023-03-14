Sacramento plays Chicago, looks for 5th straight road win

Sacramento Kings (40-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (31-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hits the road against Chicago looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Bulls have gone 18-15 at home. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.7.

The Kings have gone 19-13 away from home. Sacramento leads the Western Conference scoring 121.3 points per game while shooting 49.9%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 110-101 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 17.7 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 30.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Harrison Barnes is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 24.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 131.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .