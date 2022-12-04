AP NEWS
Sacramento and Chicago set for cross-conference contest

By The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

Chicago Bulls (9-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in out-of-conference action.

The Kings have gone 7-4 in home games. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Richaun Holmes shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 4-8 on the road. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by DeRozan averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Zach LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is shooting 50.4% and averaging 25.0 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 124.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

    • Bulls: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

    INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

    Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Javonte Green: day to day (knee).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

