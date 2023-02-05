San Antonio takes on Chicago on 8-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (25-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its eight-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

The Bulls have gone 15-11 in home games. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.5 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls with 11.2 boards.

The Spurs are 5-18 on the road. San Antonio gives up 122.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 29 the Spurs won 129-124 led by 33 points from Keldon Johnson, while DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 26 points and five assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Johnson is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 21.7 points. Tre Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 114.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Alex Caruso: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back), Tre Jones: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .